MERGER ALERT – SFS and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS)

Merger Announcement: April 16, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Smart & Final shareholders will receive $6.50 per share in a merger with certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC.

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC)

Merger Announcement: March 28, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, WABCO shareholders will receive $136.50 per share in a merger with ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

