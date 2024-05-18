PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently announced buyout of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) shareholders by private equity firm Permia.

On May 13, 2024, Squarespace announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Permia at a price of $44.00 per share in cash in a transaction valued at $6.9 billion. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Squarespace’s public shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Squarespace investors will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $44.00 per share. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for Squarespace’s shares of $50.00 per share.

Squarespace shareholders who believe the current buyout price undervalues the company’s shares are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/squarespace/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis, and has assisted investors in the recovery of over $300 million since 2020. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.