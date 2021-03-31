MERGER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. – GNLN

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNLN) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

On March 31, 2021, Greenlane announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with KushCo Holdings, Inc. (“KushCo”) (OTCQX: KSHB). According to the announcement, in connection with the proposed transaction Greenlane plans to issue fractional shares of the Company’s common stock to KushCo stockholders, who are expected to own approximately 50% of the combined company upon completion of the transaction.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Greenlane’s executive officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether Greenlane shareholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Greenlane shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/greenlane-holdings-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction.

