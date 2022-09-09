Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Meridian Adhesives Group Acquires Design Polymerics

Meridian Adhesives Group Acquires Design Polymerics

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Houston, Texas, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the acquisition of Design Polymerics, a manufacturer of high-performance sealants, adhesives, insulation mastics and indoor air quality products. 

Design Polymerics was acquired by Lyle Davis in 1993, and the company has grown steadily over the past three decades. Through the company’s dynamic product line, commitment to sustainability, technical expertise and close partnerships with its customers, Design Polymerics has become a leader in the HVAC, Insulation and Indoor Air Quality industries. 

“We are very excited about joining the Meridian team,” said Davis. “We believe Design Polymerics found the perfect partner to continue its growth and technical experience in our industry. We look forward to implementing manufacturing capabilities throughout the United States to better serve our customers while introducing new, innovative products to remain a leader in the HVAC, Insulation and IAQ industries.”

Design Polymerics will join Meridian’s Industrial Product Assembly Division alongside American Sealants, Inc. 

“We are thrilled to have Design Polymerics join the Industrial Product Assembly Division of Meridian,” said Andrew Zaremba, President of the division. “We are looking forward to adding their proven product line to our portfolio and extending our reach into the HVAC market through Design Polymeric’s reputation as an industry leader in this space.”

This addition brings Meridian’s portfolio to 17 acquisitions and comes a day after American Securities’ announcement of the acquisition of Meridian from Arsenal Capital Partners.

“Design Polymerics is an excellent addition to our portfolio,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian. “Management has built a solid adhesives company with a proven track record in the HVAC market, and I am excited to have Design Polymerics on board as we extend the Meridian footprint into new markets. This is the first of a new series of acquisitions to come with our new ownership American Securities, and we are thankful for their support as we continue to aggressively advance in the adhesives market.”

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group’s operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian’s global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

CONTACT: Deanna Disbro
Meridian Adhesives Group
706.260.0718
ddisbro@meridianadhesives.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.