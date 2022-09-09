Meridian Adhesives Group Acquires Design Polymerics

Houston, Texas, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the acquisition of Design Polymerics, a manufacturer of high-performance sealants, adhesives, insulation mastics and indoor air quality products.

Design Polymerics was acquired by Lyle Davis in 1993, and the company has grown steadily over the past three decades. Through the company’s dynamic product line, commitment to sustainability, technical expertise and close partnerships with its customers, Design Polymerics has become a leader in the HVAC, Insulation and Indoor Air Quality industries.

“We are very excited about joining the Meridian team,” said Davis. “We believe Design Polymerics found the perfect partner to continue its growth and technical experience in our industry. We look forward to implementing manufacturing capabilities throughout the United States to better serve our customers while introducing new, innovative products to remain a leader in the HVAC, Insulation and IAQ industries.”

Design Polymerics will join Meridian’s Industrial Product Assembly Division alongside American Sealants, Inc.

“We are thrilled to have Design Polymerics join the Industrial Product Assembly Division of Meridian,” said Andrew Zaremba, President of the division. “We are looking forward to adding their proven product line to our portfolio and extending our reach into the HVAC market through Design Polymeric’s reputation as an industry leader in this space.”

This addition brings Meridian’s portfolio to 17 acquisitions and comes a day after American Securities’ announcement of the acquisition of Meridian from Arsenal Capital Partners.

“Design Polymerics is an excellent addition to our portfolio,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian. “Management has built a solid adhesives company with a proven track record in the HVAC market, and I am excited to have Design Polymerics on board as we extend the Meridian footprint into new markets. This is the first of a new series of acquisitions to come with our new ownership American Securities, and we are thankful for their support as we continue to aggressively advance in the adhesives market.”

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group’s operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian’s global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

