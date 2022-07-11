MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of VIVO and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) (“Meridian”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by SD Biosensor, Inc. and SJL Partners LLC (collectively, the “Consortium”).

On July 7, 2022, Meridian announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by the Consortium in an all-cash deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the Consortium will acquire all outstanding shares of Meridian at a price of $34.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 32% over Meridian’s closing stock price on the day before the Consortium’s first offer before the market open on March 18, 2022. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Meridian’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Meridian’s stockholders.

