Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Announces Agreement with Pinkerton as Security and Risk Management Provider for the Davis Refinery

March 31, 2020

HOUSTON and BELFIELD, N.D., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meridian Energy Group, Inc., the leading innovator in the petroleum refining industry, announced today that the company has entered into a long-term agreement with Pinkerton, leaders in comprehensive risk management, providing risk advisory, security management and protective services to global organizations.

Pinkerton, headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, takes a unique, knowledge-based approach that leverages 170 years of legacy and institutional knowledge, blending it with innovative technology to reduce, manage, and mitigate risk.

This partnership further bolsters the risk management portfolio for Meridian, who announced last month the formation of its Environment Social and Governance (“ESG”) Committee, and the company’s alignment with the environmental and social risk management framework set forth in the Equator Principles. Under the agreement, Pinkerton will provide Risk Advisory and Security Management Services for the Davis Refinery, Meridian’s 49,500 bpd full-conversion refinery being developed in Belfield, ND. As Meridian’s main securities partner, Pinkerton will be an integral part of Meridian Energy Group’s securities structure, providing centralized leadership throughout its presence.

“Meridian can’t ask for a better strategic partner than Pinkerton – one that not only aligns perfectly with Meridian’s business philosophy, but also embodies our dedicated ESG focus,” said Lance Medlin, Meridian Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Their proven formula Six-Phase Holistic Risk Assessment and Advisory Model approaches Corporate Risk Management in a uniquely holistic way, and will provide a customized solution to help Meridian obtain our unique risk maturity goals.”

Jason Maddox, Pinkerton Managing Director, had this to say regarding the partnership, “As Meridian’s main securities partner, Pinkerton will serve as the strategic point of contact for all solutions through their holistic approach to Security Enterprise Risk Management. As innovative leaders in our field, we look forward to supporting Meridian’s clean fuel vision and goals through our specialized solutions.”

About Meridian Energy Group, Inc.

The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most environmentally compliant and profitable crude oil refineries in the world, with refinery developments in both North Dakota and Texas. Established in 2013, Meridian has offices in Belfield, North Dakota, Houston, Texas and Irvine, California. Connect with Meridian Energy Group: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and for more information, visit: http://www.meridianenergygroupinc.com

About Pinkerton

Pinkerton traces its roots to 1850 when Allan Pinkerton founded the Pinkerton National Detective Agency. Today, Pinkerton utilizes institutional knowledge and technology informed by experience to provide organizations with a range of data-driven and tactical comprehensive risk management services from risk advisory and investigations to executive protection, response services and protective intelligence. With employees and offices worldwide, Pinkerton maintains an unmatched reputation for protecting clients and their assets around the globe. 

