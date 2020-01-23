Meridian Launched a New High-Fidelity Polymerase to Offer Robust Amplification for NGS and PCR Applications

CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) today announced the launch of a High-Specificity Pfu HS Mix that not only provides high-fidelity amplification, but also offers market-leading amplification for companion diagnostic (CDx) and clinical testing.

High-fidelity amplification is essential for applications whose outcome depends upon the correct DNA sequence, such as next generation sequencing (NGS), cloning, and genotyping. However, results from such amplifications can be compromised by a DNA polymerase incapable of evenly amplifying diverse types of sequences or if samples contain inhibitors.

The Life Science Division of Meridian Bioscience has addressed these challenges by developing High-Specificity Pfu HS Mix as a high-fidelity amplification solution, with market leading properties in terms of inhibitor resistance, multiplexing and low GC bias. It is a perfect tool for NGS technologies applied to the clinical market, especially in the field of genetic testing and cancer screening, i.e., the development of panels for tumor or mutation profiling.

Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Life Science, commented, “High-fidelity polymerases have been susceptible to difficulties in PCR amplification of GC-rich or inhibitor-rich DNA. High-Specificity Pfu HS Mix has dramatically reduced these limitations and will increase customers’ testing capabilities.”

“In NGS-based clinical assays, being able to sequence all the DNA regions of the sample independently from GC-content is essential. Using our extensive expertise in enzymes and buffer systems, High-Specificity Pfu HS Mix has been designed to achieve this. From target enrichment to library amplification, it allows better NGS data and more accurate results,” says Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Ph.D., Senior Director, Research & Development at Meridian.

