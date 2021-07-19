MeridianLink Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Costa Mesa, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Project Angel Parent, LLC (“MeridianLink”), parent company of MeridianLink, Inc., a cloud-based technology company that enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock. The offering consists of 10,000,000 shares offered by MeridianLink and 2,000,000 shares to be sold by certain of MeridianLink’s existing stockholders. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares from certain of the selling stockholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MLNK.”

BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as book running managers, and BTIG, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, William Blair, Blaylock Van, LLC, Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc., Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., and Tigress Financial Partners LLC are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting the offices of BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, or via email: [email protected]; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, via telephone: 1-800-221-1037, or via email: [email protected]; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.