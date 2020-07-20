MeridianLink Congratulates Clients for Ranking on Prestigious Forbes 2020 Lists on America’s Best-In-State Financial Institutions

Breaking News
Nearly 150 MeridianLink Clients Named on Bank and Credit Union Lists

Costa Mesa, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MeridianLink, developer of the financial industry’s first multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, congratulates 146 of its bank and credit union clients for being named on the prestigious Forbes “2020 America’s Best Banks in Each State” and Forbes “2020 America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State” lists. This is the third year that Forbes has partnered with market research firm Statista to survey nearly 25,000 people in the U.S. about their credit union relationships and the second year for local banks.

3.5% of the 5,236 non-national credit unions in the U.S made the Forbes list and 58% of those are MeridianLink clients. 2.6% of the non-national banks in the U.S. were named on Forbes banking list and 30% of those are MeridianLink clients.

“We are very proud that so many of our clients made the list this year. We always enjoy seeing the efforts and accomplishments of our clients recognized,” said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink. “These are tough lists to make. This accolade is well deserved by every one of them.”

Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction as well as five sub-dimensions, including trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice. Financial institutions from every state are represented on both lists.

“Most of the financial institutions named have been MeridianLink clients for many years,” said Tim Nguyen, Chief Strategy Officer and MeridianLink Co-Founder. “We appreciate that they have allowed us to partner with them to provide key origination and digital banking services.”

Nearly all the 106 credit union clients and 40 banking clients named by Forbes are using one or more of MeridianLink’s unified platform of products, including LoansPQ for lending origination, XpressAccounts for account opening origination, and LendingQB for mortgage origination. Many are using MeridianLink’s Application Portal for their digital application submission, processing, and booking.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, Calif., MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com. 

