MeridianLink® Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

The leading provider of loan origination software (LOS) is recognized by Great Place to Work™ for exceptional employee experiences.

Costa Mesa, CA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MeridianLink®, developer of the financial industry’s first multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™.

Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven “For All” methodology, certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at MeridianLink. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“We are thrilled to be acknowledged as a Great Place to Work,” said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink. “When employees are genuinely happy and enjoy coming to work and fulfilling their tasks every day that translates into a better experience for our clients and partners. I have always believed that by hiring the right people, and allowing them the opportunity to succeed, everyone benefits in the long run.”

With a favorable score of 81%, MeridianLink secured a substantial percentage of employees proclaiming the organization is indeed a great place to work. A typical U.S.-based company scores, on average, 59%.

“It’s extremely reassuring to know that the culture at MeridianLink is strong and that our employees feel positively about the company,” said Tim Nguyen, co-founder and chief strategy officer of MeridianLink. “Nicolaas exemplifies the true spirit of MeridianLink. Through his guidance, we have collectively built a workplace that encourages collaboration, creates constant innovation, and supports diversity. We greatly appreciate the hard work our employees have invested to help consumers, clients, and our local communities.”

MeridianLink offers employee incentives such as health and family resources, promoting diversity programs, and carrying out employee-wellness policies. The company also recently announced it is a remote-first organization. These initiatives are just a few ways MeridianLink has helped to foster a supportive work culture for all its employees.

“We congratulate MeridianLink on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first and leading multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, has been a trusted provider of financial enterprise business solutions since 1998. Winner of Octane’s 2020 “Best Technology Company Leadership Team” MeridianLink connects over 1,400 clients and their customers to better financial experiences — through proven efficiencies, solutions, and technology. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

MeridianLink is named a Great Place to Work

