Advanced design complements comprehensive drainage portfolio, expanding compassionate at-home treatment options to more patients

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced U.S. commercial release of its Aspira Bottle.

The new evacuated drainage bottle is the latest addition to Merit’s drainage portfolio. Offering a wide range of intervention products, solutions, and accessories, the comprehensive portfolio includes the Aspira System and ReSolve® line, thoracostomy, thoracentesis, and paracentesis trays and sets as well as bags and other support products.

The Aspira Drainage System is indicated for drainage of recurrent and symptomatic pleural effusions (fluid buildup outside the lungs) and malignant ascites (fluid buildup in the abdomen due to cancer). Individuals with these conditions commonly require frequent in-hospital drainage. Patient care may also include prolonged hospitalization or other treatments that can significantly reduce quality of life and diminish remaining survival.

When used with the Aspira System, the Aspira Bottle can provide the compassionate option to self-treat in the comfort of home, giving patients more time with loved ones. The bottle also offers convenience with its ease-of-use and advanced design that requires 23% less storage space than the leading drainage bottle on the market.1 To further optimize patient comfort, the Aspira Bottle allows users to control drainage speed, helping to minimize discomfort and pain associated with high vacuum pressure drainage.

Learn more about the Aspira Bottle.

“The Aspira Bottle is one more way Merit strives to improve patient care, which includes providing the option of at-home care,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “Bringing comfort to patients at every stage of life speaks to the heart of who Merit is—we care.”

