SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced revenue of $293.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 5.4% compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Constant currency revenue, organic, for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 8.2% compared to the prior year period.

Merit’s revenue by operating segment and product category for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was as follows (unaudited; in thousands, except for percentages):

Three Months Ended Reported Constant Currency * December 31, Impact of foreign December 31, 2022 2021 % Change exchange 2022 % Change Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 112,384 $ 105,543 6.5 % $ 2,463 $ 114,847 8.8 % Cardiac Intervention 85,277 80,438 6.0 % 2,890 88,167 9.6 % Custom Procedural Solutions 49,147 50,450 (2.6) % 2,328 51,475 2.0 % OEM 38,861 33,794 15.0 % 293 39,154 15.9 % Total 285,669 270,225 5.7 % 7,974 293,643 8.7 % Endoscopy Endoscopy Devices 7,746 8,267 (6.3) % 69 7,815 (5.5) % Total $ 293,415 $ 278,492 5.4 % $ 8,043 $ 301,458 8.2 %

Year Ended Reported Constant Currency * December 31, Impact of foreign December 31, 2022 2021 % Change exchange 2022 % Change Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 439,810 $ 405,116 8.6 % $ 6,476 $ 446,286 10.2 % Cardiac Intervention 343,186 320,641 7.0 % 8,235 351,421 9.6 % Custom Procedural Solutions 190,194 193,942 (1.9) % 7,589 197,783 2.0 % OEM 145,034 123,528 17.4 % 1,240 146,274 18.4 % Total 1,118,224 1,043,227 7.2 % 23,540 1,141,764 9.4 % Endoscopy Endoscopy Devices 32,757 31,524 3.9 % 266 33,023 4.8 % Total $ 1,150,981 $ 1,074,751 7.1 % $ 23,806 $ 1,174,787 9.3 %

Merit’s GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 45.9%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 46.3% for the prior year period. Merit’s non-GAAP gross margin* for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 49.5%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 50.0% for the prior year period.

Merit’s GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $33.4 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $20.6 million, or $0.36 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Merit’s non-GAAP net income* for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $46.0 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $40.8 million, or $0.71 per share, for the prior year period.

“We delivered 8% constant currency revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, at the high-end of our expectations,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also delivered another quarter of improving profitability with a 17.8% non-GAAP operating margin, 13% growth in non-GAAP net income and 12% growth in non-GAAP earnings per share. We are proud of the team’s strong execution and relentless focus on our strategic initiatives, which resulted in impressive financial results in fiscal year 2022; we delivered more than 9% constant currency revenue growth, improvements in our profitability profile with a 17% non-GAAP operating margin – a 91 basis point improvement year-over-year – and we generated strong free cash flow of nearly $70 million.”

Mr. Lampropoulos continued: “We are introducing 2023 financial guidance which reflects our confidence in our team’s ability to deliver continued strong execution, despite the challenging operating environment around the world. We intend to build upon the significant progress we have made during the first two years of our Foundations for Growth Program, and we remain committed to the financial targets that we outlined for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023, which call for our constant currency, organic revenue to increase at a CAGR of at least 5%, non-GAAP operating margins of at least 18% and cumulative free cash flow of more than $300 million.”

As of December 31, 2022, Merit had cash and cash equivalents of $58.4 million, total debt obligations of $198.2 million, and available borrowing capacity of approximately $523 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents of $67.8 million, total debt obligations of $243.1 million, and available borrowing capacity of approximately $490 million as of December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance

Based upon information currently available to Merit’s management, for the year ending December 31, 2023, absent material acquisitions, non-recurring transactions or other factors beyond Merit’s current expectations, Merit expects the following:

Revenue and Earnings Guidance*

Guidance As Reported % Change Financial Measure December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 from Prior Year Net Sales $1.194 – $1.210 billion $1.151 billion 4% – 5% Cardiovascular Segment $1.156 – $1.172 billion $1.118 billion 3% – 5% Endoscopy Segment $37.5 – $37.8 million $32.8 million 14% – 16% GAAP Net Income $100 – $105 million $74.5 million Earnings Per Share $1.72 – $1.80 $1.29 Non-GAAP Net Income $163 – $168 million $155.8 million Earnings Per Share $2.80 – $2.89 $2.70

*Percentage figures approximated; dollar figures may not foot due to rounding

2023 Net Sales Guidance – % Change from Prior Year (Constant Currency) Reconciliation*

Low High 2023 Net Sales Guidance – % Change from Prior Year (GAAP) 4% 5% Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations -1% -1% 2023 Net Sales Guidance – % Change from Prior Year (Constant Currency) 5% 6%

*Percentage figures approximated; dollar figures may not foot due to rounding

Merit’s financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023 is subject to risks and uncertainties identified in this release and Merit’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022 December 31, (Unaudited) 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,408 $ 67,750 Trade receivables, net 164,677 152,301 Other receivables 12,992 17,763 Inventories 265,991 221,922 Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,324 16,149 Prepaid income taxes 3,913 3,550 Income tax refund receivables 779 2,777 Total current assets 529,084 482,212 Property and equipment, net 382,976 371,658 Intangible assets, net 275,872 319,269 Goodwill 359,821 361,741 Deferred income tax assets 6,599 6,080 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,262 65,913 Other assets 44,352 41,421 Total Assets $ 1,663,966 $ 1,648,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 68,504 $ 55,624 Accrued expenses 123,189 159,014 Current portion of long-term debt 11,250 8,438 Current operating lease liabilities 11,005 10,668 Income taxes payable 6,697 2,536 Total current liabilities 220,645 236,280 Long-term debt 186,759 234,397 Deferred income tax liabilities 18,462 31,503 Long-term income taxes payable 347 347 Liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits 1,912 932 Deferred compensation payable 15,264 18,111 Deferred credits 1,708 1,815 Long-term operating lease liabilities 59,736 61,526 Other long-term obligations 14,736 23,584 Total liabilities 519,569 608,495 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 675,174 641,533 Retained earnings 480,773 406,257 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,550 ) (7,991 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,144,397 1,039,799 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,663,966 $ 1,648,294

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 293,415 $ 278,492 $ 1,150,981 $ 1,074,751 Cost of sales 158,863 149,686 631,882 589,418 Gross profit 134,552 128,806 519,099 485,333 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 83,243 76,629 342,525 335,690 Research and development 20,436 20,406 75,510 71,247 Legal settlement — 10,036 — 10,036 Impairment charges 547 — 2,219 4,283 Contingent consideration expense (benefit) (91 ) (161 ) 4,611 3,161 Acquired in-process research and development — — 6,671 — Total operating expenses 104,135 106,910 431,536 424,417 Income from operations 30,417 21,896 87,563 60,916 Other income (expense): Interest income 123 101 439 769 Interest expense (2,158 ) (1,105 ) (6,339 ) (5,261 ) Other income (expense) — net 1,773 (711 ) 966 (2,507 ) Total other expense — net (262 ) (1,715 ) (4,934 ) (6,999 ) Income before income taxes 30,155 20,181 82,629 53,917 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,246 ) (432 ) 8,113 5,463 Net income $ 33,401 $ 20,613 $ 74,516 $ 48,454 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.36 $ 1.31 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.36 $ 1.29 $ 0.84 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 57,098 56,489 56,806 56,145 Diluted 57,963 57,624 57,671 57,359

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands – unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 74,516 $ 48,454 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 81,804 84,066 Loss on disposition of business 1,417 — Write-off of certain intangible assets and other long-term assets 2,281 4,412 Amortization of right-of-use operating lease assets 10,394 11,718 Adjustments related to contingent consideration liabilities 4,611 3,161 Acquired in-process research and development 6,671 — Deferred income taxes (14,924 ) (4,631 ) Stock-based compensation expense 18,042 16,090 Other adjustments 877 1,799 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures (71,398 ) (17,838 ) Total adjustments 39,775 98,777 Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities 114,291 147,231 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures for property and equipment (45,029 ) (27,939 ) Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,287 ) (7,171 ) Other investing, net (4,081 ) (2,051 ) Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in investing activities (57,397 ) (37,161 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 20,070 21,306 Payments on long-term debt (44,938 ) (108,500 ) Contingent payments related to acquisitions (32,918 ) (10,665 ) Payment of taxes related to an exchange of common stock (2,474 ) (576 ) Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in financing activities (60,260 ) (98,435 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (3,826 ) (801 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,192 ) 10,834 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 67,750 56,916 End of period $ 60,558 $ 67,750 RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS: Cash and cash equivalents 58,408 67,750 Restricted cash reported in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,150 — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 60,558 $ 67,750

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Although Merit’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Merit’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit’s ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release include:

constant currency revenue;

constant currency revenue, organic;

non-GAAP gross profit and margin;

non-GAAP operating income and margin;

non-GAAP net income;

non-GAAP earnings per share; and

free cash flow.

Merit’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit’s profitability and efficiency, to compare operating and financial results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit’s management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit’s net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Merit believes it is useful to exclude such items in the calculation of non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, and non-GAAP net income (in each case, as further illustrated in the reconciliation tables below) because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of Merit’s business operations and can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisition or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, corporate transformation expenses, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, and debt issuance costs. Merit may incur similar types of expenses in the future, and the non-GAAP financial information included in this release should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges readers to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit’s business or results of operations.

Constant Currency Revenue

Merit’s constant currency revenue is prepared by converting the current-period reported revenue of subsidiaries whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. dollar at the applicable foreign exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period and adjusting for the effects of hedging transactions on reported revenue, which are recorded in the U.S. dollar. The constant currency revenue adjustments of $8.0 million and $23.8 million to reported revenue for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 were calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

Constant Currency Revenue, Organic

Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, is defined, with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue. With respect to current fiscal year periods, constant currency revenue, organic, is defined as constant currency revenue (as defined above), less revenue from certain acquisitions. For the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, there were no revenues from acquisitions excluded in the calculation of Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by reducing GAAP cost of sales by amounts recorded for amortization of intangible assets and certain inventory write-offs. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating income for certain items which are deemed by Merit’s management to be outside of core operations and vary in amount and frequency among periods, such as expenses related to acquisitions or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, performance-based stock compensation expenses, corporate transformation expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings, and changes in governmental or industry regulations, as well as other items referenced in the tables below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adjusting GAAP net income for the items set forth in the definition of non-GAAP operating income above, as well as for expenses related to debt issuance costs, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, changes in tax regulations, and other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures for property and equipment calculated in accordance with GAAP, as set forth in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

The following tables set forth supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Merit’s corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, in each case, for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The non-GAAP income adjustments referenced in the following tables do not reflect non-performance-based stock compensation expense of approximately $3.2 million and $3.5 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively and $12.5 million and $11.1 million for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 30,155 $ 3,246 $ 33,401 $ 0.58 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 10,615 (2,602 ) 8,013 0.14 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration benefit (91 ) 31 (60 ) (0.00 ) Impairment charges 547 — 547 0.01 Amortization of intangibles 1,551 (382 ) 1,169 0.02 Performance-based share-based compensation (b) 1,152 (133 ) 1,019 0.02 Corporate transformation and restructuring (c) 3,325 (814 ) 2,511 0.04 Acquisition-related 213 (52 ) 161 0.00 Medical Device Regulation expenses (d) 4,482 (1,097 ) 3,385 0.06 Other (e) 121 (30 ) 91 0.00 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 151 (37 ) 114 0.00 Loss on disposal of business unit 17 3 20 0.00 Tax expense related to restructuring (f) — (4,324 ) (4,324 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 52,238 $ (6,191 ) $ 46,047 $ 0.79 Diluted shares 57,963

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 20,181 $ 432 $ 20,613 $ 0.36 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 10,570 (2,625 ) 7,945 0.14 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration benefit (161 ) 53 (108 ) (0.00 ) Amortization of intangibles 1,786 (447 ) 1,339 0.02 Performance-based share-based compensation (b) 1,036 (110 ) 926 0.02 Corporate transformation and restructuring (c) 1,605 (398 ) 1,207 0.02 Acquisition-related (2 ) — (2 ) (0.00 ) Medical Device Regulation expenses (d) 1,513 (375 ) 1,138 0.02 Other (e) 10,118 (2,508 ) 7,610 0.13 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 151 (37 ) 114 0.00 Non-GAAP net income $ 46,797 $ (6,015 ) $ 40,782 $ 0.71 Diluted shares 57,624

_________________

Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 82,629 $ (8,113 ) $ 74,516 $ 1.29 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 42,154 (10,335 ) 31,819 0.55 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 4,611 14 4,625 0.08 Impairment charges 2,219 (318 ) 1,901 0.03 Amortization of intangibles 6,300 (1,558 ) 4,742 0.08 Performance-based share-based compensation (b) 5,506 (546 ) 4,960 0.09 Corporate transformation and restructuring (c) 23,757 (5,516 ) 18,241 0.32 Acquisition-related 2,114 (517 ) 1,597 0.03 Medical Device Regulation expenses (d) 12,933 (3,166 ) 9,767 0.17 Other (e) 7,966 (1,893 ) 6,073 0.11 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 604 (148 ) 456 0.01 Loss on disposal of business unit 1,407 (29 ) 1,378 0.02 Tax expense related to restructuring (f) — (4,324 ) (4,324 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 192,200 $ (36,449 ) $ 155,751 $ 2.70 Diluted shares 57,671

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 53,917 $ (5,463 ) $ 48,454 $ 0.84 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 42,453 (10,543 ) 31,910 0.56 Inventory write-off (a) 1,620 (202 ) 1,418 0.02 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 3,161 52 3,213 0.06 Impairment charges 4,283 (481 ) 3,802 0.07 Amortization of intangibles 7,183 (1,798 ) 5,385 0.09 Performance-based share-based compensation (b) 5,035 (604 ) 4,431 0.08 Corporate transformation and restructuring (c) 18,649 (4,620 ) 14,029 0.24 Acquisition-related 8,473 (2,100 ) 6,373 0.11 Medical Device Regulation expenses (d) 4,036 (1,001 ) 3,035 0.05 Other (e) 16,652 (2,977 ) 13,675 0.24 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 604 (150 ) 454 0.01 Non-GAAP net income $ 166,066 $ (29,887 ) $ 136,179 $ 2.37 Diluted shares 57,359

________________

Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income

(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales Net Sales as Reported $ 293,415 $ 278,492 $ 1,150,981 $ 1,074,751 GAAP Operating Income 30,417 10.4 % 21,896 7.9 % 87,563 7.6 % 60,916 5.7 % Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 10,615 3.6 % 10,570 3.8 % 42,154 3.7 % 42,453 4.0 % Inventory write-off (a) — — — — — — 1,620 0.2 % Operating Expenses Contingent consideration (benefit) expense (91 ) (0.0) % (161) (0.1) % 4,611 0.4 % 3,161 0.3 % Impairment charges 547 0.2 % — — 2,219 0.2 % 4,283 0.4 % Amortization of intangibles 1,551 0.5 % 1,786 0.6 % 6,300 0.5 % 7,183 0.7 % Performance-based share-based compensation (b) 1,152 0.4 % 1,036 0.4 % 5,506 0.5 % 5,035 0.5 % Corporate transformation and restructuring (c) 3,325 1.1 % 1,605 0.6 % 23,757 2.1 % 18,649 1.7 % Acquisition-related 213 0.1 % (2) (0.0) % 2,114 0.2 % 8,473 0.8 % Medical Device Regulation expenses (d) 4,482 1.5 % 1,513 0.5 % 12,933 1.1 % 4,036 0.4 % Other (e) 121 0.0 % 10,118 3.6 % 7,966 0.7 % 16,652 1.5 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 52,332 17.8 % $ 48,361 17.4 % $ 195,123 17.0 % $ 172,461 16.0 %

__________________

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

a) Represents the write-off of inventory related to the divestiture or exit of certain businesses or product lines.

b) Represents performance-based share-based compensation expense, including stock-settled and cash-settled awards.

c) Includes consulting expenses related to the Foundations for Growth Program and other transformation costs, including severance related to corporate initiatives.

d) Represents incremental expenses incurred to comply with the E.U. Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”).

e) The 2022 year-to-date period includes costs to comply with Merit’s corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”), acquired in-process research and development charges of $6.7 million, and legal costs associated with a shareholder derivative proceeding. The 2021 periods include accrued class action litigation settlement costs in the fourth quarter of approximately $10 million, net of expected insurance proceeds, accrued contract termination costs of approximately $6 million to renegotiate certain terms of an acquisition agreement, and costs to comply with Merit’s settlement agreement with the DOJ.

f) Represents an adjustment to our deferred withholding tax liability on unremitted foreign earnings as a result of the restructuring of certain international subsidiaries in 2022.

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue (Non-GAAP), and Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December31, December31, % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 Reported Revenue 5.4 % $ 293,415 $ 278,492 7.1 % $ 1,150,981 $ 1,074,751 Add: Impact of foreign exchange 8,043 — 23,806 — Constant Currency Revenue (a) 8.2 % $ 301,458 $ 278,492 9.3 % $ 1,174,787 $ 1,074,751 Less: Revenue from certain acquisitions — — — — Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (a) 8.2 % $ 301,458 $ 278,492 9.3 % $ 1,174,787 $ 1,074,751

_______________

(a) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of this and other non-GAAP financial measures, see the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited; as a percentage of reported revenue)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December31, December31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported Gross Margin 45.9 % 46.3 % 45.1 % 45.2 % Add back impact of: Amortization of intangibles 3.6 % 3.8 % 3.7 % 4.0 % Inventory write-off (a) — — % — % 0.2 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 49.5 % 50.0 % 48.8 % 49.3 %

________________

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

(a) Represents the write-off of inventory related to the divestiture or exit of certain businesses or product lines.

