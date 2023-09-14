SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) (the “Company”), the fifth largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that it has expanded its business operations to Jacksonville, Florida.

“Jacksonville steadily attracts new homeowners who want to experience a beautiful environment with a reasonable cost of living,” said Philippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “We have had positive experiences across our Florida divisions and believe that our spec building entry-level strategy and streamlined operations position us well for long-term growth in this new market.”

With various floorplans for single-family detached and attached products, Meritage’s new communities will offer an enticing mix of convenient locations, energy-efficient features, smart technologies and high-end finishes for entry-level buyers.

The Lakes at Bella Lago is Meritage’s first community in the highly sought-after greater Jacksonville metro area, where we will begin selling new affordable, energy-efficient single-family detached homes in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For more information about the new Jacksonville communities, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/fl/jacksonville

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 170,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA’s 2023 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA’s 2023 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact

Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations

(480) 515-8979

media@meritagehomes.com