SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced fourth quarter and full year results for the periods ended December 31, 2023.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

2022

% Chg 2023

2022

% Chg Homes closed (units) 3,951 4,540 (13 )% 13,976 14,106 (1 )% Home closing revenue $ 1,641,523 $ 1,984,063 (17 )% $ 6,056,784 $ 6,207,498 (2 )% Average sales price – closings $ 415 $ 437 (5 )% $ 433 $ 440 (2 )% Home orders (units) 2,892 1,808 60 % 13,193 11,759 12 % Home order value $ 1,198,744 $ 703,706 70 % $ 5,675,892 $ 5,255,600 8 % Average sales price – orders $ 415 $ 389 6 % $ 430 $ 447 (4 )% Ending backlog (units) 2,549 3,332 (23 )% Ending backlog value $ 1,088,137 $ 1,524,775 (29 )% Average sales price – backlog $ 427 $ 458 (7 )% Earnings before income taxes $ 258,869 $ 342,249 (24 )% $ 949,430 $ 1,289,318 (26 )% Net earnings $ 198,851 $ 262,365 (24 )% $ 738,748 $ 992,192 (26 )% Diluted EPS $ 5.38 $ 7.09 (24 )% $ 19.93 $ 26.74 (25 )%



MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Healthy homebuying demand in the fourth quarter of 2023 led to Meritage’s strong orders finish to the year, as interest rates retreated below 7% and consumer confidence started to recover. The underlying macro fundamentals indicate favorable need-based demand for millennials and now Generation Z right behind them, which together with the continuing shortage of existing homes for sale, are driving buyers to new homes. We capitalized on these market conditions utilizing our available move-in ready inventory to grow our orders year-over-year by 60% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 12% for full year 2023,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes.

“The Meritage team’s exceptional execution in the fourth quarter of 2023 and our spec building strategy resulted in 3,951 homes delivered, our second highest quarterly home closings in company history, and a record 110% quarterly backlog conversion,” added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “Home closing revenue of $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 combined with home closing gross margin of 25.2% and SG&A leverage of 10.7% generated $5.38 in diluted EPS. We increased our book value per share 17% year-over-year to $126.61 at December 31, 2023 and generated a return on equity of 17% for full year 2023.”*

Mr. Lord concluded, “Thank you to our employees for achieving yet another great year, generating value for our shareholders. As the economy stabilizes, we believe entry-level buyers will continue to gain confidence that now is the right time to buy a home. With our growing spec inventory levels, Meritage is well-positioned to take advantage of this positive demand environment.”

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Orders of 2,892 homes for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 60% year-over-year due to a 64% increase in average absorption pace to 3.6 per month from 2.2 per month in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 1% decrease in average communities. Entry-level made up 88% of total sales orders in the fourth quarter 2023, relatively consistent with the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2023 average sales price (“ASP”) on orders of $415,000 was up 6% year-over-year. With an elevated quarterly cancellation rate of 39% in the fourth quarter of 2022, the prior year quarterly results were muted in both volume and ASP due to the greater amount of cancelled homes with higher ASPs that were sold earlier in 2022. The fourth quarter 2023 cancellation rate was 13%.

The 17% year-over-year decrease in home closing revenue to $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected 13% lower home closing volume totaling 3,951 units and 5% lower ASPs on closings to $415,000, compared to prior year. The decrease in ASPs on closings was due to more costly financing incentives and geographic mix .

Home closing gross margin was 25.2% in both fourth quarter periods. The fourth quarter 2023 home closing gross margin benefited from improved cycle time and lower lumber costs, which partially offset increased financing incentives and higher lot costs. Fourth quarter 2023 home closing gross margin included $3.2 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year. Prior year fourth quarter homes closing gross margin also included a nonrecurring charge of $10.9 million in warranty adjustments related to two specific cases, which was partially offset by $5.4 million in retroactive vendor rebates. There were no similar items in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the terminated land deal walk-away charges and the nonrecurring items, adjusted home closing gross margin was 25.4% and 25.7% for fourth quarter 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were 10.7% of fourth quarter 2023 home closing revenue, which was 230 bps higher than 8.4% in the prior year, primarily as a result of increased performance-based compensation costs, higher commission rates and reduced leverage from lower home closing revenue.

Fourth quarter 2023 other income, net was $12.9 million, a $9.3 million increase from $3.6 million in 2022, due to higher interest income earned on a larger cash balance.

The fourth quarter effective income tax rate was 23.2% in 2023, compared to 23.3% in 2022. The rate in both periods benefited from eligible energy tax credits earned on qualifying homes under the Internal Revenue Code’s Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”). The rate for 2023 also reflected the increased per-home energy efficiency credit amount that started in 2023.

Net earnings were $198.9 million ($5.38 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 24% decrease from $262.4 million ($7.09 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2022. Lower home closing revenue and higher selling, general and administrative expenses led to a 24% year-over-year decrease in earnings per diluted share.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Total sales orders of 13,193 homes for full year 2023 increased 12% over prior year due to an 11% year-over-year increase in average absorption pace to 4.0 per month in 2023 while average community count remained essentially flat.

Home closing revenue decreased 2% for full year 2023 to $6.1 billion due to 2% decline in ASPs on closings and 1% lower home closing volume year-over-year.

Full year 2023 home closing gross margin of 24.8% was down 380 bps from 28.6% for full year 2022, due to more costly financing incentives, higher lot costs, and slightly higher full year direct costs, although direct costs per square foot decreased sequentially in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2023, ending the year lower than 2022. Full year 2023 home closing gross margin included $5.3 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges, compared to $15.8 million in 2022. Prior year home closing gross margin also included a nonrecurring charge of $10.9 million in warranty adjustments, which was partially offset by $5.4 million of retroactive vendor rebates. There were no such nonrecurring items in 2023. Excluding the terminated land deal walk-away charges and the nonrecurring items, adjusted home closing gross margin was 24.9% and 28.9% for 2023 and 2022, respectively.

SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue of 10.2% was 190 bps higher year-over-year from 8.3% in 2022, as a result of higher commissions and marketing costs, reflecting the current sales environment, increased performance-based compensation and insurance spend, and a greater investment in technology.

Other income, net was $47.9 million in 2023, up $45.2 million from $2.7 million in 2022, due to higher interest income earned on a larger cash balance.

The Company recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.9 million in 2023 in connection with the $150.0 million partial redemption of its 6.00% senior notes due 2025. There were no such redemptions in 2022.

The effective tax rate for full year 2023 was 22.2%, compared to 23.0% for full year 2022. The rate in both periods benefited from eligible energy tax credits earned on qualifying homes under the IRA. The lower rate in 2023 is primarily due to the increased per-home energy efficiency credit amount that started in 2023.

Net earnings were $738.7 million ($19.93 per diluted share) for full year 2023, a 26% decrease from $992.2 million ($26.74 per diluted share) for full year 2022, primarily reflecting lower home closing revenue and greater overhead costs in 2023.

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 totaled $921.2 million, compared to $861.6 million at December 31, 2022.

Land acquisition and development spend totaled $653.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $350.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year 2023 land spend was $1.9 billion compared to $1.5 billion in the prior year.

Approximately 64,300 total lots were owned or controlled as of December 31, 2023, a 2% increase from approximately 63,200 total lots as of December 31, 2022. Over 7,600 net new lots were added in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an estimated 43 future communities, all of which are for entry-level product. In the prior year fourth quarter, no new lots were put under control and roughly 3,700 lots related to underperforming land deals were terminated.

Fourth quarter 2023 average community count of 271 was essentially flat to prior year and down 4% sequentially compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 17.9% and 1.9%, respectively as of December 31, 2023, compared to 22.6% and 6.8%, respectively as of December 31, 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 24,869 shares of stock, or 0.1% of the outstanding shares at the beginning of the quarter, for $4.1 million. For full year 2023, the Company repurchased 437,882 shares of stock, or 1.2% of the outstanding shares at the beginning of the year, for $59.1 million. As of December 31, 2023, $185.0 million remained available to repurchase under the authorized share repurchase program.

The Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.27 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023, totaling $9.8 million. For full year 2023, cash dividend payments totaled $39.5 million.

* The Company’s return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders’ equity for the trailing five quarters. The Company’s book value per share is calculated as shareholders’ equity for the period divided by the shares outstanding as of the last day of the period.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,641,523 $ 1,984,063 $ (342,540 ) (17 )% Land closing revenue 11,682 7,328 4,354 59 % Total closing revenue 1,653,205 1,991,391 (338,186 ) (17 )% Cost of home closings (1,228,426 ) (1,484,071 ) 255,645 (17 )% Cost of land closings (9,104 ) (7,600 ) (1,504 ) 20 % Total cost of closings (1,237,530 ) (1,491,671 ) 254,141 (17 )% Home closing gross profit 413,097 499,992 (86,895 ) (17 )% Land closing gross profit/(loss) 2,578 (272 ) 2,850 (1048 )% Total closing gross profit 415,675 499,720 (84,045 ) (17 )% Financial Services: Revenue 7,200 7,357 (157 ) (2 )% Expense (3,218 ) (3,236 ) 18 (1 )% Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 2,418 1,918 500 26 % Financial services profit 6,400 6,039 361 6 % Commissions and other sales costs (107,145 ) (110,459 ) 3,314 (3 )% General and administrative expenses (68,972 ) (56,614 ) (12,358 ) 22 % Interest expense — — — — % Other income, net 12,911 3,563 9,348 262 % Earnings before income taxes 258,869 342,249 (83,380 ) (24 )% Provision for income taxes (60,018 ) (79,884 ) 19,866 (25 )% Net earnings $ 198,851 $ 262,365 $ (63,514 ) (24 )% Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 5.46 $ 7.17 $ (1.71 ) (24 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 36,446 36,571 (125 ) — % Diluted Earnings per common share $ 5.38 $ 7.09 $ (1.71 ) (24 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 36,947 37,009 (62 ) — %

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 6,056,784 $ 6,207,498 $ (150,714 ) (2 )% Land closing revenue 56,229 61,229 (5,000 ) (8 )% Total closing revenue 6,113,013 6,268,727 (155,714 ) (2 )% Cost of home closings (4,554,671 ) (4,434,480 ) (120,191 ) 3 % Cost of land closings (51,786 ) (49,646 ) (2,140 ) 4 % Total cost of closings (4,606,457 ) (4,484,126 ) (122,331 ) 3 % Home closing gross profit 1,502,113 1,773,018 (270,905 ) (15 )% Land closing gross profit 4,443 11,583 (7,140 ) (62 )% Total closing gross profit 1,506,556 1,784,601 (278,045 ) (16 )% Financial Services: Revenue 25,250 23,476 1,774 8 % Expense (12,128 ) (11,133 ) (995 ) 9 % (Loss)/earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net (656 ) 5,951 (6,607 ) (111 )% Financial services profit 12,466 18,294 (5,828 ) (32 )% Commissions and other sales costs (384,911 ) (323,266 ) (61,645 ) 19 % General and administrative expenses (231,722 ) (192,984 ) (38,738 ) 20 % Interest expense — (41 ) 41 (100 )% Other income, net 47,948 2,714 45,234 1667 % Loss on early extinguishment of debt (907 ) — (907 ) N/A Earnings before income taxes 949,430 1,289,318 (339,888 ) (26 )% Provision for income taxes (210,682 ) (297,126 ) 86,444 (29 )% Net earnings $ 738,748 $ 992,192 $ (253,444 ) (26 )% Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 20.17 $ 27.04 $ (6.87 ) (25 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 36,619 36,694 (75 ) — % Diluted Earnings per common share $ 19.93 $ 26.74 $ (6.81 ) (25 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 37,069 37,101 (32 ) — %

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 921,227 $ 861,561 Other receivables 266,972 215,019 Real estate (1) 4,721,291 4,358,263 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 111,364 76,729 Investments in unconsolidated entities 17,170 11,753 Property and equipment, net 48,953 38,635 Deferred tax assets, net 47,573 45,452 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 218,584 164,689 Total assets $ 6,353,134 $ 5,772,101 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 271,650 $ 273,267 Accrued liabilities 424,764 360,615 Home sale deposits 36,605 37,961 Loans payable and other borrowings 13,526 7,057 Senior notes, net 994,689 1,143,590 Total liabilities 1,741,234 1,822,490 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 364 366 Additional paid-in capital 290,955 327,878 Retained earnings 4,320,581 3,621,367 Total stockholders’ equity 4,611,900 3,949,611 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,353,134 $ 5,772,101 (1) Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction 704,206 $ 822,428 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 1,260,855 1,155,543 Model homes 118,252 97,198 Finished home sites and home sites under development 2,637,978 2,283,094 Total real estate $ 4,721,291 $ 4,358,263

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 738,748 $ 992,192 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,334 24,748 Stock-based compensation 22,511 22,333 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 907 — Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (6,371 ) (6,093 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 6,792 5,900 Other 4,115 10,863 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in real estate (357,408 ) (624,522 ) (Increase)/decrease in deposits on real estate under option or contract (36,140 ) 10,463 Increase receivables, prepaids and other assets (64,169 ) (102,950 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,609 76,985 Decrease in home sale deposits (1,356 ) (4,649 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 355,572 405,270 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (5,991 ) (5,796 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 137 — Purchases of property and equipment (38,192 ) (26,971 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 423 481 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 750 1,032 Payments to purchase investments and securities (750 ) (1,032 ) Net cash used in investing activities (43,623 ) (32,286 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (2,798 ) (20,455 ) Repayment of senior notes (150,884 ) — Dividends paid (39,534 ) — Repurchase of shares (59,067 ) (109,303 ) Net cash used in financing activities (252,283 ) (129,758 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 59,666 243,226 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 861,561 618,335 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 921,227 $ 861,561





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



We aggregate our homebuilding operating segments into reporting segments based on similar long-term economic characteristics and geographical proximity. Our three reportable homebuilding segments are as follows:

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah

Central: Texas

East: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee

Three months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: West Region 1,155 563,723 1,217 662,580 Central Region 1,242 464,571 1,417 565,630 East Region 1,554 613,229 1,906 755,853 Total 3,951 $ 1,641,523 4,540 $ 1,984,063 Homes Ordered: West Region 722 373,941 462 223,482 Central Region 1,054 392,421 614 208,309 East Region 1,116 432,382 732 271,915 Total 2,892 $ 1,198,744 1,808 $ 703,706

Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: West Region 4,109 2,107,095 4,092 2,202,109 Central Region 4,486 1,798,939 4,556 1,835,498 East Region 5,381 2,150,750 5,458 2,169,891 Total 13,976 $ 6,056,784 14,106 $ 6,207,498 Homes Ordered: West Region 3,983 2,046,251 3,098 1,710,156 Central Region 4,291 1,678,484 3,641 1,501,591 East Region 4,919 1,951,157 5,020 2,043,853 Total 13,193 $ 5,675,892 11,759 $ 5,255,600 Order Backlog: West Region 746 379,785 872 459,873 Central Region 768 289,375 963 425,371 East Region 1,035 418,977 1,497 639,531 Total 2,549 $ 1,088,137 3,332 $ 1,524,775

Three months ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Ending Average Ending Average Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: West Region 78 81.0 94 98.0 78 90.0 94 92.4 Central Region 88 85.0 81 77.5 88 83.0 81 76.6 East Region 104 105.0 96 97.5 104 103.4 96 106.2 Total 270 271.0 271 273.0 270 276.4 271 275.2

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental and Non-GAAP information

(Unaudited) Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Depreciation and amortization $ 7,758 $ 7,203 $ 25,334 $ 24,748 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 58,476 $ 62,090 $ 60,169 $ 56,253 Interest incurred 12,845 15,036 57,759 60,599 Interest expensed — — — (41 ) Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (16,805 ) (16,957 ) (63,412 ) (56,642 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 54,516 $ 60,169 $ 54,516 $ 60,169



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands):

This press release and management’s comments and discussion about our operating results included in this press release reflect certain adjustments, including home closing gross profit, home closing gross margin, and debt-to-capital ratios. These are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.

Home Closing Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Home closing gross profit $ 413,097 $ 499,992 $ 1,502,113 $ 1,773,018 Home closing gross margin 25.2 % 25.2 % 24.8 % 28.6 % Add: Write-off of terminated land deals 3,211 4,203 5,308 15,811 Add: Warranty adjustments — 10,916 — 10,916 Less: Retroactive vendor rebates — (5,446 ) — (5,446 ) Adjusted home closing gross profit $ 416,308 $ 509,665 $ 1,507,421 $ 1,794,299 Adjusted home closing gross margin 25.4 % 25.7 % 24.9 % 28.9 %

Debt-to-Capital Ratios December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,008,215 $ 1,150,647 Stockholders’ equity 4,611,900 3,949,611 Total capital $ 5,620,115 $ 5,100,258 Debt-to-capital 17.9 % 22.6 % Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,008,215 $ 1,150,647 Less: cash and cash equivalents (921,227 ) (861,561 ) Net debt $ 86,988 $ 289,086 Stockholders’ equity 4,611,900 3,949,611 Total net capital $ 4,698,888 $ 4,238,697 Net debt-to-capital 1.9 % 6.8 %

