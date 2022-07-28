Breaking News
Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2022 results including the achievement of its 300 community goal, a 55% increase in diluted EPS and a 430 bps increase in home closing gross margin over prior year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2021     % Chg     2022     2021     % Chg  
Homes closed (units)     3,221       3,273       (2 )%     6,079       6,163       (1 )%
Home closing revenue   $ 1,408,947     $ 1,264,643       11 %   $ 2,654,403     $ 2,344,625       13 %
Average sales price – closings   $ 437     $ 386       13 %   $ 437     $ 380       15 %
Home orders (units)     3,767       3,542       6 %     7,641       7,000       9 %
Home order value   $ 1,809,870     $ 1,499,672       21 %   $ 3,577,580     $ 2,848,802       26 %
Average sales price – orders   $ 480     $ 423       13 %   $ 468     $ 407       15 %
Ending backlog (units)                             7,241       5,509       31 %
Ending backlog value                           $ 3,438,853     $ 2,317,534       48 %
Average sales price – backlog                           $ 475     $ 421       13 %
Earnings before income taxes   $ 331,695     $ 215,651       54 %   $ 617,578     $ 381,628       62 %
Net earnings   $ 250,084     $ 167,389       49 %   $ 467,338     $ 299,232       56 %
Diluted EPS   $ 6.77     $ 4.36       55 %   $ 12.55     $ 7.80       61 %
                                                 

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“We proudly achieved our long-term goal of 300 communities this quarter, ending June 2022 with 303 communities. This milestone reflects the high level of execution and dedication of our Meritage team amidst longstanding supply chain constraints and delays stemming from COVID-19, and we believe, will position us to expand our market share from incremental order and closing volume,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. “Our agile operating model led to strong second quarter 2022 results, including our highest second quarter sales order volume in company history, a 430 bps year-over-year quarterly home closing gross margin expansion to 31.6% and $1.4 billion in quarterly home closing revenue.”  

“We believe that the ongoing low supply of housing inventory and favorable demographics continue to reflect positive factors for housing demand. However, we acknowledge the market is softening from unprecedented demand levels of the last two years, as rapidly increasing mortgage rates in a short amount of time are challenging affordability and buyer psychology. In addition to concerns about the general economy, greater difficulty to qualify for a mortgage and the return of regular seasonality, we are seeing a high preference for quick move-in inventory that can close in 90 days or less, which is primarily found in the existing home market today. We believe this desire for readily available product is exacerbating cancellations and the slowing in new home demand, and will continue to do so for another quarter or two, until our newly-started spec inventory is also available for a quick move-in,” said Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes.

“In the second quarter of 2022, we lifted sales order metering in most of our communities. Quarterly sales orders of 3,767 homes were 6% higher than prior year due to our 33% year-over-year increase in average community count. Despite some slowing demand, our second quarter 2022 average absorption pace was 4.4 per month, which was down from 5.5 per month in the second quarter of 2021 yet higher than our expected normalized average pace of 3-4 sales orders per month,” Mr. Lord continued.

“Our closings of 3,221 homes this quarter were just 52 shy of our highest second quarter of home closings, which occurred in 2021,” Mr. Lord remarked. “Our second quarter 2022 home closing revenue of $1.4 billion was 11% greater than last year, which combined with our record home closing gross margin and SG&A leverage of 8.3%, led to a 55% year-over-year increase in our diluted EPS from $4.36 to $6.77 this quarter.”

“During the quarter, we spent $422 million on land acquisition and development and at June 30, 2022, lot supply totaled about 71,000,” said Mr. Lord. “With our healthy balance sheet and ample liquidity, we believe we have flexibility for evolving market conditions. Our net debt-to-capital was 20.6% at June 30, 2022.”

Mr. Lord concluded, “Due to the lack of visibility into the market at this time, we are not providing full year 2022 guidance.”

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

  • The total sales orders of 3,767 for the second quarter of 2022 reflect an increase of 6% year-over-year, driven by a 33% increase in average communities that was offset by a 20% decrease in average absorption pace from 5.5 to 4.4 per month. The lower absorption pace reflects both seasonality and slowing market demand. Entry-level represented 86% of second quarter 2022 orders, compared to 81% in the same quarter in 2021. Average sales price (“ASP”) on orders surpassed $480,000 in the second quarter of 2022, which was an increase of 13% over the second quarter of 2021.
  • The 11% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2022 was due to a 13% increase in ASPs on closings even as we continued our shift of product mix toward entry-level homes. This was partially offset by 2% lower home closing volume. 
  • The 430 bps improvement in second quarter 2022 home closing gross margin to 31.6% from 27.3% a year ago mainly resulted from higher ASPs on closings that were also better leveraging lower cost of land for entry-level homes and other fixed construction costs—all of which more than offset higher commodity costs.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were 8.3% of second quarter 2022 home closing revenue, a 100 bps improvement over 9.3% in the prior year. This improvement was due to greater leverage of fixed expenses on higher home closing revenue as well as lower commissions expense and the benefits of technology in our sales and marketing efforts.
  • In the second quarter of 2021, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of our 7.00% senior notes due 2022 (“2022 Notes”).  There were no such transactions in the second quarter of 2022.
  • The second quarter effective income tax rate was 24.6% in 2022 compared to 22.4% in 2021. The higher rate in 2022 reflects the expiration of the 2019 Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act, under which we earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes closed in 2021.
  • Second quarter 2022 pre-tax margin increased 660 bps to 23.4%, compared to 16.8% in the second quarter of 2021. Net earnings were $250.1 million ($6.77 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2022, a 49% increase over $167.4 million ($4.36 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2021. Strong earnings growth reflected pricing power, expanded gross margin and improved overhead leverage, which combined with a lower outstanding share count in the current quarter, led to a 55% year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

  • Total sales orders for the first half of 2022 increased 9% over the prior year, driven by a 33% increase in average community count, partially offset by an 18% decrease in average absorption pace compared to the first half of 2021. 
  • Home closing revenue increased 13% in the first half of 2022 to $2.7 billion due to a 15% increase in ASPs on closings given the favorable pricing environment on relatively flat home closing volume.
  • The 490 bps improvement for home closing gross margin in the first half of 2022 to 31.0% from 26.1% was primarily due to higher ASPs on closings resulting from favorable pricing and better leveraging of fixed costs on higher home closing revenue.
  • SG&A expenses improved 110 bps year-over-year to 8.4% of home closing revenue, compared to 9.5% in the first half of 2021, due to improved leverage of overhead expenses on higher home closing revenue as well as sales and marketing efficiencies gained from digital innovations.
  • In the first half of 2021, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of the 2022 Notes. There were no such transactions in the first half of 2022.
  • The effective tax rate for the first half of 2022 was 24.3%, compared to 21.6% for the first half of 2021. The higher rate in 2022 reflects the expiration of the tax credits available under the 2019 Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act.
  • Net earnings were $467.3 million ($12.55 per diluted share) for the first half of 2022, a 56% increase over $299.2 million ($7.80 per diluted share) for the first half of 2021, primarily reflecting pricing power, expanded gross margin and greater overhead leverage in 2022, as well as a lower outstanding share count in the first half of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 totaled $272.1 million, compared to $618.3 million at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of investments in real estate and share repurchases. Real estate assets increased from $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 to $4.5 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • A total of approximately 71,000 lots were owned or controlled as of June 30, 2022, compared to approximately 63,000 total lots at June 30, 2021. We added over 900 net new lots in the second quarter of 2022, representing an estimated 12 future communities, all of which are for entry-level homes.
  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 25.3% and 20.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2022, which compared to 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
  • The Company repurchased 1,166,040 shares of stock for a total of $109.3 million during the first half of 2022, of which 128,073 shares totaling $10.0 million were repurchased during the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, $244.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The call will be webcast live with an accompanying slideshow available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company’s website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on July 28, 2022 and extending through August 11, 2022, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2021     Change $     Change %  
Homebuilding:                                
Home closing revenue   $ 1,408,947     $ 1,264,643     $ 144,304       11 %
Land closing revenue     3,434       12,956       (9,522 )     (73 )%
Total closing revenue     1,412,381       1,277,599       134,782       11 %
Cost of home closings     (964,208 )     (919,342 )     (44,866 )     5 %
Cost of land closings     (2,784 )     (13,288 )     10,504       (79 )%
Total cost of closings     (966,992 )     (932,630 )     (34,362 )     4 %
Home closing gross profit     444,739       345,301       99,438       29 %
Land closing gross profit/(loss)     650       (332 )     982       (296 )%
Total closing gross profit     445,389       344,969       100,420       29 %
Financial Services:                                
Revenue     5,139       5,665       (526 )     (9 )%
Expense     (2,581 )     (2,367 )     (214 )     9 %
Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net     1,521       1,317       204       15 %
Financial services profit     4,079       4,615       (536 )     (12 )%
Commissions and other sales costs     (69,383 )     (73,889 )     4,506       (6 )%
General and administrative expenses     (47,932 )     (43,156 )     (4,776 )     11 %
Interest expense           (77 )     77       (100 )%
Other (expense)/income, net     (458 )     1,377       (1,835 )     (133 )%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt           (18,188 )     18,188       (100 )%
Earnings before income taxes     331,695       215,651       116,044       54 %
Provision for income taxes     (81,611 )     (48,262 )     (33,349 )     69 %
Net earnings   $ 250,084     $ 167,389     $ 82,695       49 %
                                 
Earnings per common share:                                
Basic                   Change $ or
shares		     Change %  
Earnings per common share   $ 6.82     $ 4.43     $ 2.39       54 %
Weighted average shares outstanding     36,647       37,818       (1,171 )     (3 )%
Diluted                                
Earnings per common share   $ 6.77     $ 4.36     $ 2.41       55 %
Weighted average shares outstanding     36,962       38,377       (1,415 )     (4 )%
                                 
                                 

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2021     Change $     Change %  
Homebuilding:                                
Home closing revenue   $ 2,654,403     $ 2,344,625     $ 309,778       13 %
Land closing revenue     44,912       16,755       28,157       168 %
Total closing revenue     2,699,315       2,361,380       337,935       14 %
Cost of home closings     (1,832,015 )     (1,732,669 )     (99,346 )     6 %
Cost of land closings     (33,469 )     (16,540 )     (16,929 )     102 %
Total cost of closings     (1,865,484 )     (1,749,209 )     (116,275 )     7 %
Home closing gross profit     822,388       611,956       210,432       34 %
Land closing gross profit     11,443       215       11,228       5222 %
Total closing gross profit     833,831       612,171       221,660       36 %
Financial Services:                                
Revenue     9,811       10,416       (605 )     (6 )%
Expense     (5,093 )     (4,538 )     (555 )     12 %
Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net     2,695       2,497       198       8 %
Financial services profit     7,413       8,375       (962 )     (11 )%
Commissions and other sales costs     (134,923 )     (141,633 )     6,710       (5 )%
General and administrative expenses     (87,927 )     (81,105 )     (6,822 )     8 %
Interest expense     (41 )     (167 )     126       (75 )%
Other (expense)/income, net     (775 )     2,175       (2,950 )     (136 )%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt           (18,188 )     18,188       (100 )%
Earnings before income taxes     617,578       381,628       235,950       62 %
Provision for income taxes     (150,240 )     (82,396 )     (67,844 )     82 %
Net earnings   $ 467,338     $ 299,232     $ 168,106       56 %
                                 
Earnings per common share:                                
Basic                   Change $ or s
hares		     Change %  
Earnings per common share   $ 12.69     $ 7.93     $ 4.76       60 %
Weighted average shares outstanding     36,820       37,731       (911 )     (2 )%
Diluted                                
Earnings per common share   $ 12.55     $ 7.80     $ 4.75       61 %
Weighted average shares outstanding     37,239       38,357       (1,118 )     (3 )%
                                 
                                 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    June 30, 2022     December 31, 2021  
Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 272,147     $ 618,335  
Other receivables     171,408       147,548  
Real estate (1)     4,474,062       3,734,408  
Real estate not owned     8,011       8,011  
Deposits on real estate under option or contract     97,967       90,679  
Investments in unconsolidated entities     11,223       5,764  
Property and equipment, net     39,030       37,340  
Deferred tax asset, net     41,271       40,672  
Prepaids, other assets and goodwill     192,604       124,776  
Total assets   $ 5,307,723     $ 4,807,533  
Liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 341,717     $ 216,009  
Accrued liabilities     326,856       337,277  
Home sale deposits     60,820       42,610  
Liabilities related to real estate not owned     7,210       7,210  
Loans payable and other borrowings     15,613       17,552  
Senior notes, net     1,143,038       1,142,486  
  Total liabilities     1,895,254       1,763,144  
Stockholders’ Equity:                
Preferred stock            
Common stock     366       373  
Additional paid-in capital     315,590       414,841  
Retained earnings     3,096,513       2,629,175  
  Total stockholders’ equity     3,412,469       3,044,389  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,307,723     $ 4,807,533  
(1) Real estate – Allocated costs:                
Homes under contract under construction   $ 1,527,013     $ 1,039,822  
Unsold homes, completed and under construction   $ 748,845       484,999  
Model homes   $ 89,539       81,049  
Finished home sites and home sites under development   $ 2,108,665       2,128,538  
  Total real estate   $ 4,474,062     $ 3,734,408  
 
 

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands unaudited):

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Depreciation and amortization   $ 5,964     $ 6,879     $ 11,723     $ 13,414  
                                 
Summary of Capitalized Interest:                                
Capitalized interest, beginning of period   $ 59,082     $ 57,540     $ 56,253     $ 58,940  
Interest incurred     15,171       16,321       30,384       32,413  
Interest expensed           (77 )     (41 )     (167 )
Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings     (12,794 )     (17,074 )     (25,137 )     (34,476 )
Capitalized interest, end of period   $ 61,459     $ 56,710     $ 61,459     $ 56,710  

    June 30, 2022     December 31,
2021		    
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings   $ 1,158,651     $ 1,160,038    
Stockholders’ equity     3,412,469       3,044,389    
Total capital   $ 4,571,120     $ 4,204,427    
Debt-to-capital     25.3 %     27.6 %  
                   
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings   $ 1,158,651     $ 1,160,038    
Less: cash and cash equivalents     (272,147 )     (618,335 )  
Net debt   $ 886,504     $ 541,703    
Stockholders’ equity     3,412,469       3,044,389    
Total net capital   $ 4,298,973     $ 3,586,092    
Net debt-to-capital     20.6 %     15.1 %  
                   
                   

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net earnings   $ 467,338     $ 299,232  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     11,723       13,414  
Stock-based compensation     10,045       8,590  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt           18,188  
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities     (2,145 )     (1,807 )
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities     2,339       2,215  
Other     (601 )     2,266  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Increase in real estate     (729,450 )     (469,733 )
Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract     (7,288 )     (14,863 )
Increase in other receivables, prepaids and other assets     (90,419 )     (36,390 )
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities     113,421       26,532  
Increase in home sale deposits     18,210       8,884  
Net cash used in operating activities     (206,827 )     (143,472 )
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Investments in unconsolidated entities     (5,653 )     (1 )
Purchases of property and equipment     (12,852 )     (10,970 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment     247       292  
Maturities/sales of investments and securities     1,032       2,697  
Payments to purchase investments and securities     (1,032 )     (2,697 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (18,258 )     (10,679 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings     (11,800 )     (5,758 )
Repayment of senior notes           (317,690 )
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes           450,000  
Payment of debt issuance costs           (6,102 )
Repurchase of shares     (109,303 )     (27,546 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities     (121,103 )     92,904  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (346,188 )     (61,247 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     618,335       745,621  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 272,147     $ 684,374  
 
 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2021  
    Homes     Value     Homes     Value  
Homes Closed:                                
Arizona     542     $ 234,902       481     $ 165,990  
California     256       173,631       318       198,232  
Colorado     127       77,545       145       74,987  
West Region     925       486,078       944       439,209  
Texas     1,048       422,327       1,154       403,838  
Central Region     1,048       422,327       1,154       403,838  
Florida     437       169,607       443       160,377  
Georgia     179       81,227       171       62,477  
North Carolina     359       148,860       330       119,838  
South Carolina     132       44,365       81       28,209  
Tennessee     141       56,483       150       50,695  
East Region     1,248       500,542       1,175       421,596  
Total     3,221     $ 1,408,947       3,273     $ 1,264,643  
Homes Ordered:                                
Arizona     560     $ 257,162       624     $ 256,804  
California     355       272,601       344       217,228  
Colorado     160       102,464       181       104,134  
West Region     1,075       632,227       1,149       578,166  
Texas     1,096       491,394       1,101       428,375  
Central Region     1,096       491,394       1,101       428,375  
Florida     685       283,291       468       176,118  
Georgia     225       107,388       193       77,309  
North Carolina     391       178,463       390       153,032  
South Carolina     144       50,716       88       32,595  
Tennessee     151       66,391       153       54,077  
East Regions     1,596       686,249       1,292       493,131  
Total     3,767     $ 1,809,870       3,542     $ 1,499,672  

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2021  
    Homes     Value     Homes     Value  
Homes Closed:                                
Arizona     1,000     $ 432,997       891     $ 303,258  
California     531       361,041       595       370,131  
Colorado     258       155,464       320       159,250  
West Region     1,789       949,502       1,806       832,639  
Texas     1,921       770,155       2,117       722,223  
Central Region     1,921       770,155       2,117       722,223  
Florida     875       337,682       860       301,205  
Georgia     306       137,661       317       117,616  
North Carolina     656       267,864       629       226,851  
South Carolina     253       84,078       166       56,055  
Tennessee     279       107,461       268       88,036  
East Region     2,369       934,746       2,240       789,763  
Total     6,079     $ 2,654,403       6,163     $ 2,344,625  
Homes Ordered:                                
Arizona     1,110     $ 497,169       1,226     $ 479,239  
California     701       519,944       630       390,619  
Colorado     369       228,463       350       193,913  
West Region     2,180       1,245,576       2,206       1,063,771  
Texas     2,392       1,039,961       2,216       820,343  
Central Region     2,392       1,039,961       2,216       820,343  
Florida     1,257       510,205       947       355,227  
Georgia     445       208,279       357       138,866  
North Carolina     764       341,471       809       310,719  
South Carolina     298       103,372       164       58,997  
Tennessee     305       128,716       301       100,879  
East Region     3,069       1,292,043       2,578       964,688  
Total     7,641     $ 3,577,580       7,000     $ 2,848,802  
Order Backlog:                                
Arizona     1,255     $ 557,742       1,328     $ 520,034  
California     563       430,202       479       295,198  
Colorado     439       271,827       238       139,437  
West Region     2,257       1,259,771       2,045       954,669  
Texas     2,349       1,042,689       1,729       670,583  
Central Region     2,349       1,042,689       1,729       670,583  
Florida     1,250       524,940       637       268,971  
Georgia     342       162,204       196       79,207  
North Carolina     673       299,352       634       247,292  
South Carolina     178       64,015       118       44,175  
Tennessee     192       85,882       150       52,637  
East Region     2,635       1,136,393       1,735       692,282  
Total     7,241     $ 3,438,853       5,509     $ 2,317,534  
 
 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2021  
    Ending     Average     Ending     Average  
Active Communities:                                
Arizona     56       48.0       38       35.5  
California     32       27.5       20       19.5  
Colorado     19       18.5       17       14.5  
West Region     107       94.0       75       69.5  
Texas     80       77.5       64       61.5  
Central Region     80       77.5       64       61.5  
Florida     41       41.0       34       32.0  
Georgia     14       14.5       10       11.0  
North Carolina     32       30.5       26       25.0  
South Carolina     17       15.0       7       6.5  
Tennessee     12       13.0       10       9.0  
East Region     116       114.0       87       83.5  
Total     303       285.5       226       214.5  
 

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2021  
    Ending     Average     Ending     Average  
Active Communities:                                
Arizona     56       45.0       38       34.6  
California     32       25.7       20       18.3  
Colorado     19       18.0       17       13.3  
West Region     107       88.7       75       66.2  
Texas     80       76.1       64       62.0  
Central Region     80       76.1       64       62.0  
Florida     41       41.0       34       31.6  
Georgia     14       14.7       10       9.7  
North Carolina     32       29.0       26       23.7  
South Carolina     17       14.7       7       6.3  
Tennessee     12       12.7       10       8.3  
East Region     116       112.1       87       79.6  
Total     303       276.9       226       207.8  
 

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 155,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general; our spec inventory levels; and expectations about our future results, including our liquidity and market share.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage’s business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; the potential benefits of rate locks; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; supply chain and labor constraints; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; legislation related to tariffs; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations related to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic (such as COVID-19), and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 under the caption “Risk Factors,” which can be found on our website at www.investors.meritagehomes.com.

       
    Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP of Investor Relations and ESG
      (480) 515-8979 (office)
      investors@meritagehomes.com

