SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company’s second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, July 27, 2023 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on Friday, July 28, 2023. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on July 28, 2023 and extending through August 10, 2023, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 165,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA’s 2023 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA’s 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.