Meritage Homes Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for October 22, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company’s third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Arizona Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 22. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s web site at http://investors.meritagehomes.com.

A live webcast will be accessible at https://investors.meritagehomes.com/. For those unable to participate via webcast, participants can dial in to 1-800-437-2398 US toll free on the day of the call. The international dial-in number is 1-929-477-0577.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. Arizona Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on October 22 and extending through November 5, 2020, on the website noted above or by dialing 1-800-437-2398 US toll free, 1-929-477-0577 for international, and referencing conference number 1805364.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 130,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.