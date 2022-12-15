Meriwest Credit Union’s partnership with Financial Fitness Association (FFA) promotes financial education and expands its field of membership

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meriwest Credit Union has partnered with the Financial Fitness Association (FFA) to help raise awareness and promote financial control amongst its members. As a result, this partnership expands Meriwest’s field of membership to applicants who do not qualify for membership under current eligibility options.

This means that applicants in Arizona and California seeking to join Meriwest outside of the designated service area, now qualify for membership if they are an existing member of FFA or join FFA. In support of the agreement, Meriwest CU will pay the initial membership fee for new FFA members.

The Financial Fitness Association (FFA), a nonprofit organization founded in 2004, partners with credit unions and organizations to promote financial fitness and guide consumers through financial hurdles.

The FFA help consumers address many common financial concerns including:

Understanding and improving their credit scores

Guarding against identity theft

Making the transition from college to career

Managing credit cards efficiently

Benefitting from new financial products and services

Managing finances easily and effectively

Planning for a prosperous future

Meriwest Credit Union VP of Marketing, Teresa Caseras, remarked, “We are so excited to be partnering with FFA because it will allow us to help those outside our footprint and give our community another resource and set of tools to help them manage, protect, and conserve their money at every stage of their life.”

Meriwest is committed to providing financial services that help their members make informed financial decisions allowing them to live their lives to the fullest. Learn more about the benefits of a Meriwest CU membership and join today at www.meriwest.com or call (877) 637-4937.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About Financial Fitness Association

Created in 2004, Financial Fitness Association (FFA) is a non-profit on a mission to help their members avoid financial distress, establish personal financial control, and achieve individual financial goals by providing information and resources in the areas of personal finance and money management. FFA helps their members improve their financial well-being by advancing their financial literacy and managing resources effectively.

Contact:

Helen Grays-Jones

Meriwest Credit Union

Community Relations Manager

Direct Line: 408-365-6328

hgrays@meriwest.com