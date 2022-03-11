Meriwest Credit Union Donates $12,500 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Business Partner, Elan, Selects Meriwest Credit Union as Across the Country Charitable Giving Program Recipient

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meriwest Credit Union has been selected by its partner, Elan, a leading provider of credit union services, as one of 50 credit unions to designate a recipient of a $12,500 donation from Across the Country Charitable (ATC) Giving program. These donations are intended to be used for local charitable giving initiatives to support families in their communities. In partnership with the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues (CCUL), Meriwest has chosen to give their donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, in support of local hospitals, to help further their mission in providing the best care possible for children in need.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® is a community-based, non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across North America. In turn, CMNH uses the money where it’s needed most: in areas like research, care, innovative programs, and resources. All the funds donated stay in the community, ensuring every dollar raised will help local kids. Meriwest is proud to accept this generous donation from Elan and to help Bay Area children get the care they need.

“Meriwest is honored to receive this generous donation from Elan to help enrich and support the daily miracles that do exist through our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” said President and CEO of Meriwest Credit Union, Julie Kirsch. “Credit Union’s continue to embrace ‘People Helping People’ and we truly appreciate our partners who share the same values.”

Elan’s Credit Card GM, John Owens, emphasized, “Credit unions are a vital resource for their communities, with a mission to serve members and neighbors. We’re proud to launch Across the Country Charitable Giving and help support the positive impact our credit union partners have on their communities. We believe giving back is more important than ever and including our credit union partners was a meaningful component of bringing this project to fruition.”

To learn more about Elan and Across the Country Charitable Giving program, visit elancharitablegiving.com.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 businesses and families throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. In 2020 & 2021, the credit union was voted a ‘Best Place’s to Work’ by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and was included in The Mercury News’ 20th Annual ‘Best in Silicon Valley Reader’s Choice Awards’ in 2021. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About Elan

As America’s leading agent credit card issuer, Elan serves more than 250 active credit union partners. For more than 50 years, Elan has offered an outsourced partnership solution that provides credit unions the ability to offer a competitive credit card program. Elan has developed industry-leading technologies to improve cardmember satisfaction and drive growth all while sharing the program economics with its partners. In 2022, Elan launched the Across the Country Charitable Giving program pledging to nonprofits across the country in partnership with select credit union partners. For more information, visit www.cupartnership.com.

