Meriwest Credit Union Recognized as a 2022 Adult Desjardins Financial Education Awards Winner

Meriwest Credit Union recognized as a 2022 Adult Desjardins Financial Education Award state winner by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues (CCUL).

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meriwest Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions serving Silicon Valley, has been selected as a state-level Adult Desjardins Financial Education Awards winner by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues (CCUL). Named after the credit union pioneer, Alphonse Desjardins, this awards program recognizes leadership within the credit union movement in providing of financial literacy for members and non-members and emphasizes the movement’s longtime commitment to financial education.

Meriwest CU was recognized for their superior financial education programs in support of local organizations and schools. Meriwest CU provided free educational resources to over 8,000 community residents in 2021: including members, non-members, and underserved clients. These educational programs offered workshops on various topics including budgeting, understanding credit, preventing identity theft, and interviewing tips, and were held in partnership with local nonprofits that support those most underserved within the community.

Meriwest Credit Union President & CEO, Julie Kirsch, remarked, “We are so proud to have been recognized as an Adult Desjardins Financial Education Award winner by CCUL. By supporting residents through financial counseling and education, we have helped many of our Silicon Valley residents lead more meaningful, financially sound lives. This distinguished award truly illustrates how Meriwest embodies the “People Helping People” philosophy through everyday operations, community service and education.”

Meriwest CU offers a variety of financial literacy workshops for adults and youth throughout the year. To see the programs and resources available, please visit www.meriwest.com/financial-education.

Each Desjardins Financial Education Awards program is administered at the state level by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues (CCUL), and nationally by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). All entries will now compete in the national credit union recognition programs.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 90,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues

With headquarters in Ontario, CA. the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues is the trade association representing the interests of more than 300 credit unions in California and Nevada, and their 10 million members. For more information, go to www.ccul.org.

