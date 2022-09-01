Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Meriwest Credit Union Recognized as a 2022 Adult Desjardins Financial Education Awards Winner

Meriwest Credit Union Recognized as a 2022 Adult Desjardins Financial Education Awards Winner

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Meriwest Credit Union recognized as a 2022 Adult Desjardins Financial Education Award state winner by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues (CCUL).

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meriwest Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions serving Silicon Valley, has been selected as a state-level Adult Desjardins Financial Education Awards winner by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues (CCUL). Named after the credit union pioneer, Alphonse Desjardins, this awards program recognizes leadership within the credit union movement in providing of financial literacy for members and non-members and emphasizes the movement’s longtime commitment to financial education.

Meriwest CU was recognized for their superior financial education programs in support of local organizations and schools. Meriwest CU provided free educational resources to over 8,000 community residents in 2021: including members, non-members, and underserved clients. These educational programs offered workshops on various topics including budgeting, understanding credit, preventing identity theft, and interviewing tips, and were held in partnership with local nonprofits that support those most underserved within the community.

Meriwest Credit Union President & CEO, Julie Kirsch, remarked, “We are so proud to have been recognized as an Adult Desjardins Financial Education Award winner by CCUL. By supporting residents through financial counseling and education, we have helped many of our Silicon Valley residents lead more meaningful, financially sound lives. This distinguished award truly illustrates how Meriwest embodies the “People Helping People” philosophy through everyday operations, community service and education.”

Meriwest CU offers a variety of financial literacy workshops for adults and youth throughout the year. To see the programs and resources available, please visit www.meriwest.com/financial-education.

Each Desjardins Financial Education Awards program is administered at the state level by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues (CCUL), and nationally by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). All entries will now compete in the national credit union recognition programs.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 90,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues

With headquarters in Ontario, CA. the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues is the trade association representing the interests of more than 300 credit unions in California and Nevada, and their 10 million members. For more information, go to www.ccul.org.

Contact:
Helen Grays-Jones
Meriwest Credit Union
Community Relations Manager
Direct Line: 408-365-6328
hgrays@meriwest.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.