Meriwest Credit Union Recognized as a 2022 Bay Area ‘Best Place to Work’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Meriwest Credit Union recognized as a 2022 ‘Best Place to Work’ by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meriwest Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions serving Silicon Valley, has been recognized as a winner in the 2022 Bay Area Best Places to Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. This is the third year in a row that employees of Meriwest have voted the Credit Union as a best place to work.  

The Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times unveiled the results of the survey of thousands of companies in the Bay Area May 5th, 2022, ranking the top companies to work for. Meriwest, one of the select employers winning the award, was recognized for creating an exceptional workplace and culture that their employees value highly.

What makes the ‘Best Places to Work’ award so distinguished is that each company’s employee rankings exclusively determined the winners. The annual survey drew from thousands of responses to questions about what makes a great workplace, including such factors as a collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits packages, and management practices.

“What a thrilling experience to be part of outstanding companies being recognized as one of the ‘Best Places to Work’. Meriwest ranked #26 in 2020 to advance to the #8 spot in our class in 2022, that’s a true testament to the entire organization”, said Meriwest Credit Union President & CEO, Julie Kirsch. “At Meriwest, we have always prioritized our team’s needs and even more so during these unprecedented times. We simply endeavor to bring our best selves to work every day and that becomes part of the fabric that makes Meriwest Credit Union one of the ‘Best Places to Work’.”

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 90,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About 2022 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online through a service provided by Quantum Workplace. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices, the program facilitates idea sharing and helps other companies learn from the best.

