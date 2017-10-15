Merkel in state vote setback as national coalition talks loom

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) defeated Angela Merkel’s conservatives in a vote in the northern state of Lower Saxony on Sunday in a setback to the chancellor as she prepares for tricky three-way coalition talks at the national level this week.
