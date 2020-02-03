Merkel prepared for EU treaty changes as Brexit requires bloc to be more competitive

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would be prepared to back changes to the European Union’s Lisbon Treaty, the bloc’s legal cornerstone if need be, adding that the EU27 must become more competitive now that Britain has left.
