Maintaining the NATO defense alliance is of utmost importance to Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron said NATO was “experiencing brain death”.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Merkel says maintaining NATO is of utmost importance to German interests - November 27, 2019
- Exclusive: China’s ByteDance moves to ringfence its TikTok app amid U.S. probe – sources - November 27, 2019
- Brain-dead at 70? NATO set to ask ‘wise persons’ for help - November 27, 2019