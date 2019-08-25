Merkel says we need to explore all ways of reducing Iran tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said talks between the Iranian and French foreign ministers on Sunday were a side event to the G7 summit and every opportunity should be seized to resolve tensions between the United States and Iran.
