Merkel sticks to Spitzenkandidat though Macron pushes for EU talks

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said Germany still favors picking the “Spitzenkandidat” from a winning party for the post of European Commission president while French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said he didn’t want the process to be automatic.
