Merkel’s fourth term in doubt after would-be partner pulls out

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s efforts to form a three-way coalition government that would secure her a fourth term hit a major setback on Sunday after a would-be coalition partner pulled out of exploratory talks, citing irreconcilable differences.
