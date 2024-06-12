The House of Representatives is voting on whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress over his failure to produce audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Biden.
Hur’s findings cleared Biden of wrongdoing in his handling of classified documents but also said the 81-year-old president presented himself “as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and “it would be difficult to convince a j
