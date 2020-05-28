Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mersana Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Mersana Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock. All shares being offered are to be sold by Mersana. As part of the offering, Mersana intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cowen and SVB Leerink are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Mersana intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support clinical development of XMT-1536 and XMT-1592, to progress Mersana’s next ADC product candidates into Phase 1 clinical development, to progress Mersana’s early platform development and the balance to fund working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Mersana pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238140), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 15, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at [email protected], and SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by telephone at 800-808-7525, ext. 6218 or by email at [email protected] Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, including those relating to the terms of the offering and expected use of proceeds from the sale of common stock, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the proposed offering and general economic conditions, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks identified from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering to be filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Investor & Media Contact
Sarah Carmody, 617-844-8577
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.