Mesa Air Group Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its fourth quarter earnings for fiscal year 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on December 9 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa’s website (http://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 101 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Mexico. As of October 31st, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 342 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

