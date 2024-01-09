PHOENIX, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) (“Mesa” or the “Company”) today announced that it received a notice (“Notice”) on January 4, 2024 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) because the Company failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing delay is not the result of a forthcoming restatement of the Company’s financial statements or any disagreement with the Company’s auditors.