Mesa Air Group Reports May 2020 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for May 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 12,077 block hours in May 2020, a 68.6 percent drop from May 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 outbreak. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 100 percent for both its American and United operations.

Operating statistics for April 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

  May-20 May-19 % Change   YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change
Block Hours              
American 5,566 16,755 -66.8%   108,199 132,047 -18.1%
United 6,511 21,719 -70.0%   138,042 170,785 -19.2%
Total 12,077 38,474 -68.6%   246,241 302,832 -18.7%
               
  May-20 May-19 % Change   YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change
Departures              
American 3,284 9,755 -66.3%   61,994 75,833 -18.2%
United 3,735 11,067 -66.3%   69,009 85,669 -19.4%
Controllable Completion Factor*              
American 100.00% 99.21% 0.8%   99.74% 99.27% 0.5%
United 100.00% 99.55% 0.5%   99.98% 99.65% 0.3%
Total Completion Factor**              
American 97.19% 93.71% 3.7%   93.10% 96.24% -3.3%
United 95.94% 96.76% -0.8%   94.47% 98.41% -4.0%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 99 cities in 33 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of May 31st, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 226 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
[email protected]

Media
Jack Hellie
[email protected]

