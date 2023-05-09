PHOENIX, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported second quarter fiscal 2023 financial and operating results.

Fiscal Second Quarter Update:

Total operating revenues of $121.8 million

Pre-tax loss of $37.2 million, net loss of $35.1 million or $(0.88) per diluted share

Adjusted net loss 1 of $21.3 million or $(0.53) per diluted share

Adjusted net loss excludes $13.8 million primarily related to impairment of assets held for sale

Initiated CRJ-900 transition to United Airlines in March, with last American Airlines flight operated April 3 rd

Experiencing pilot attrition below pre-COVID levels

Reduced debt by approximately $80 million primarily with proceeds from asset sales

Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, said, “While our financial results reflect the ongoing transition of CRJ flying to United, we believe these actions will prove to be the right long-term strategic decision for the company. We began operating CRJ-900 flights for United Airlines in March, representing the culmination of months of diligent preparation and coordination between Mesa and United teams. We have already started to realize significantly improved pilot retention and attraction as a result of our expanded agreement with United. While we were ultimately more conservative in the timing of our transition than we had projected through second-quarter end, we have now transitioned 24 CRJ-900s.”

Fiscal Second Quarter Details:

Total operating revenues in Q2 2023 were $121.8 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 1.1%, from $123.2 million for Q2 2022. Contract revenue decreased $8.2 million, or 7.3%. These decreases were driven by deferred revenue and lower block hours, partially offset by higher United block-hour rates for new pilot payscales. Pass-through revenue, driven by maintenance and property taxes, increased by $6.8 million. Mesa’s Q2 2023 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $5.7 million, versus the recognition of $0.8 million of previously deferred revenue in Q2 2022. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $24.5 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining term of the United contract.

Total operating expenses in Q2 2023 were $148.7 million, a decrease of $19.3 million, or 11.5%, versus Q2 2022. This decrease was primarily due to $22.7 million lower non-cash impairment of assets held for sale versus Q2 2022, an $8.6 million decrease in aircraft rent attributable to the reclassification from operating lease to finance lease for certain CRJ-900s, and a $4.2 million decrease in depreciation primarily driven by the lower depreciable base from the CRJ-900 asset impairment charge in Q4 2022. The decrease was partially offset by a $12.4 million increase in flight operations expense to $54.8 million, reflecting higher pilot pay scales and increased training costs as we continue to drive pilot throughput, as well as a $5.7 million increase in general and administrative expense, reflecting higher pass-through property tax costs. Total adjusted operating expenses, excluding one-time items, were $132 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to the prior year period.

Mesa’s Q2 2023 results reflect a net loss of $35.1 million, or $(0.88) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $42.8 million, or $(1.19) per diluted share for Q2 2022. Mesa’s Q2 2023 adjusted net loss1 was $21.3 million, or $(0.53) per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss1 of $10.3 million, or $(0.29) per diluted share, in Q2 2022.

Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q2 2023 was $7.1 million, compared to $15.8 million in Q2 2022, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $7.9 million for Q2 2023, compared to $25.2 million in Q2 2022.

Operationally, the Company reported a controllable completion factor of 99.6% for United and 99.8% for American during Q2 2023. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 96.7% for United and 96.8% for American during Q2 2022. This excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.

With respect to a total completion factor that includes all cancellations, Mesa reported a total completion factor of 98.5% for United and 94.7% for American during Q2 2023. This is compared to a total completion factor of 93.7% for United and 93.5% for American during Q2 2022.

For Q2 2023, 55% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from our contracts with United, 40% from American, 4% from DHL, and 1% from leases of aircraft to a third party. Upon our completion of the transition of the American CRJ-900s to United, our contracted regional fleet will consist of 80 large (70/76 seats) jets, comprising a mix of E-175s and CRJ-900s. Additionally, we will continue to operate four 737-400/800s at DHL.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Mesa ended the quarter at $51.4 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $608.7 million in total debt secured primarily with aircraft and engines.

During the quarter, the Company closed on the sale of 4 of the 11 CRJ-900s agreed to be sold to a third-party. Mesa also sold to United the remaining eight CRJ-550s and ten out of the 30 engines previously agreed upon. Net proceeds from these transactions were used to pay down $52 million of debt. Additionally, we made $28 million of scheduled debt payments in the quarter.

Conference Call Details:

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on May 9th at 4:30 pm EDT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix (7463649)). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://investor.mesa-air.com.

A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 105 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Cuba, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of March 31, 2023, Mesa operated or leased a fleet of 109 aircraft with approximately 325 daily departures and 2,388 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc. and a flight service agreement with DHL.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31 Six Months Ended

March 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues: Contract revenue (2023—$52,399 and $111,769 $ 103,782 $ 111,988 $ 232,232 $ 248,882 and 2022—$48,295 and $110,880 from related party) Pass-through and other revenue 18,052 11,225 36,776 22,088 Total operating revenues 121,834 123,213 269,008 270,970 Operating expenses: Flight operations 54,830 42,410 113,150 90,008 Maintenance 45,985 47,357 94,272 106,338 Aircraft rent 835 9,434 4,918 19,020 General and administrative 13,538 7,860 27,526 20,438 Depreciation and amortization 16,541 20,747 31,744 41,775 Impairment of assets held for sale 16,743 39,475 20,462 39,475 Other operating expenses 233 685 1,359 2,657 Total operating expenses 148,705 167,968 293,431 319,711 Operating income (loss) (26,871 ) (44,755 ) (24,423 ) (48,741 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (13,030 ) (8,120 ) (24,306 ) (16,050 ) Interest income 49 42 120 93 Gain on investments, net 2,095 (2,261 ) 416 (8,723 ) Other income (expense), net 538 (71 ) 955 (130 ) Total other income (expense), net (10,348 ) (10,410 ) (22,815 ) (24,810 ) Income (loss) before taxes (37,219 ) (55,165 ) (47,238 ) (73,551 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (2,097 ) (12,382 ) (3,027 ) (16,494 ) Net income (loss) $ (35,122 ) $ (42,783 ) $ (44,211 ) $ (57,057 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (0.88 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.58 ) Diluted $ (0.88 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.58 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 39,932 36,048 38,135 36,005 Diluted 39,932 36,048 38,135 36,005

MESA AIR GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 September 30,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,428 $ 57,683 Restricted cash 3,144 3,342 Receivables, net 9,924 3,978 Expendable parts and supplies, net 26,754 26,715 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,341 6,616 Total current assets 97,591 98,334 Property and equipment, net 868,027 865,254 Intangible assets, net — 3,842 Lease and equipment deposits 1,686 6,085 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,593 43,090 Deferred heavy maintenance, net 9,532 9,707 Assets held for sale 40,530 73,000 Other assets 26,398 16,290 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,055,357 $ 1,115,602 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases ($30,630 and $0 from related party) $ 145,046 $ 97,218 Current portion of deferred revenue 5,174 385 Current maturities of operating leases 5,562 17,233 Accounts payable 48,480 59,386 Accrued compensation 9,745 11,255 Other accrued expenses 28,081 29,000 Total current liabilities 242,088 214,477 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion 463,646 502,517 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 8,459 16,732 Deferred credits ($1,965 and $2,193 from related party) 3,300 3,082 Deferred income taxes 14,512 17,719 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 19,306 23,682 Other noncurrent liabilities 28,829 29,219 Total noncurrent liabilities 538,052 592,951 Total liabilities 780,140 807,428 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 40,619,274 (2023) and 36,376,897 (2022) shares issued and outstanding, 4,899,497 (2023) and 4,899,497 (2022) warrants issued and outstanding 270,432 259,177 Retained earnings 4,785 48,997 Total stockholders’ equity 275,217 308,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,055,357 $ 1,115,602

MESA AIR GROUP, INC. Operating Highlights (unaudited) Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 Change Available seat miles (thousands) 1,065,771 1,616,896 -34.1% Block hours 48,186 65,613 -26.6% Average stage length (miles) 542 671 -19.2% Departures 26,450 31,983 -17.3% Passengers 1,545,489 1,921,635 -19.6% Controllable completion factor* American 99.76% 96.76% 3.1% United 99.63% 96.71% 3.0% Total completion factor** American 94.68% 93.51% 1.3% United 98.48% 93.74% 5.1%

*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total completion factor includes all cancellations

1Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

1Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures (In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Income

(Loss)

Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit Net

Income

(Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share GAAP income (loss) $ (37,219 ) $ 2,097 $ (35,122 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (55,165 ) $ 12,382 $ (42,783 ) $ (1.19 ) Gain on investments, net (2,095 ) 139 (1,956 ) $ (0.05 ) 2,261 (522 ) 1,739 $ 0.05 Deferred financing write-off on sale of assets 663 (44 ) 619 $ 0.02 – – – – Gain of disposal of fixed assets (549 ) 36 (513 ) $ (0.01 ) – – – – Asset Impairment 16,743 (1,112 ) 15,631 $ 0.39 39,843 (9,097 ) 30,746 $ 0.85 Adjusted income (loss) (22,457 ) 1,117 (21,340 ) $ (0.53 ) (13,061 ) 2,763 (10,298 ) $ (0.29 ) Interest expense 13,030 8,120 Interest income (49 ) (42 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,541 20,747 Adjusted EBITDA 7,065 15,764 Aircraft rent 835 9,434 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 7,900 $ 25,198

Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)Benefit Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Income

(Loss)

Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)Benefit Net Income

(Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share GAAP income (loss) $ (47,238 ) $ 3,027 $ (44,211 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (73,551 ) $ 16,494 $ (57,057 ) $ (1.58 ) Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8) 20,160 (1,568 ) 18,592 $ 0.49 48,566 (11,089 ) 37,477 $ 1.04 Adjusted income (loss) (27,078 ) 1,459 (25,619 ) $ (0.67 ) (24,985 ) 5,405 (19,580 ) $ (0.54 ) Interest expense 24,306 16,050 Interest income (120 ) (93 ) Depreciation and amortization 31,744 41,775 Adjusted EBITDA 28,852 32,747 Aircraft rent 4,918 19,020 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 33,770 $ 51,767

(1) $0.4 million impairment loss on operating lease right of use asset related to the abandonment of one the Company’s leased facilities during the six months ended March 31, 2022.

(2) $39.5 million impairment loss on held for sale accounting treatment on twelve (12) CRJ 900 aircraft during the six months ended March 31, 2022.

(3) $8.7 million loss resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company’s investments in equity securities for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

(4) $16.7 million impairment loss on Held for Sale accounting treatment on seven (7) CRJ 900 aircraft during the six months ended March 31, 2023.

(5) $3.7 million impairment loss on intangible asset during the six months ended March 31, 2023.

(6) $0.5 million gain from sale of ten (10) engines during the six months ended March 31, 2023.

(7) $0.7 million loss on deferred financing costs related to retirement of debts during the six months ended March 31, 2023.

(8) $0.4 million gain resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company’s investments in equity securities for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.