PHOENIX, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announced that it will provide an audio webcast of a virtual fireside chat with Torque Zubeck, Mesa’s Chief Financial Officer, at the BofA Securities 30th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 18th.

The audio webcast will be presented live at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. To participate, listeners should access the link here several minutes prior to the scheduled start time to allow sufficient time to register. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at https://investor.mesa-air.com/ within 24 hours after the event for 90 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 105 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Cuba, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of March 31, 2023, Mesa operated or leased a fleet of 109 aircraft with approximately 325 daily departures and 2,388 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc. and a flight service agreement with DHL.

