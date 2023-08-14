PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) – Mesa Airlines, is launching a one of a kind Direct-Entry Captain Referral Program, offering a $20,000 incentive to anyone who successfully refers a qualified pilot for employment with the company as a Captain.

To be considered for the position, the referred pilot must meet the following requirements:

Have at least 1,000 hours of qualifying commercial air carrier operating experience

Airline Transport Pilot License (ATP)

Must have flown 100 hours within the previous 12 months

“We are thrilled to launch this program as a way to reward anyone willing to help us grow and attract new talent to our company,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO of Mesa Airlines. “We are looking for motivated and qualified pilots who want to join our family and grow with us as we expand our operations. This is a wonderful opportunity to advance your career, have a direct flow to United through their Aviate program, and earn a generous bonus at the same time.”

The successful Direct-Entry Captain will receive the following benefits:

Participants will transition to United through Aviate after flying 1600 Pilot in Command hours at Mesa

A $110,000 signing bonus paid at the completion of their training

A 1 for 1 longevity match based on qualifying experience at any Part 121 or Part 135 carrier. This will allow candidates to earn up to $215 per flight hour and accrue vacation at a much higher rate

All Mesa benefits including 401(k), dental, vision, medical and travel

The referral fee is divided into two payments:

The referrer will receive the first payment of $10,000 following the referred pilot’s successful completion of training

The remaining $10,000 will be paid after the referred pilot completes 6 months of service from the date of their first flying duty with Mesa

For more information on how to secure your referral bonus, and to refer a Direct-Entry Captain go to www.Mesa-Air.com and submit the application. The program is effective immediately and will run until September 15th, 2023.

*Disclaimer

The referral incentive program is only available to those who are legally authorized to work in the United States. By participating in the program, you agree to comply with all applicable laws and regulations. You also acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any tax implications arising from the referral bonus. The company reserves the right to modify or terminate the program at any time without prior notice.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 106 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Cuba, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Mesa operates all its flights as either United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered with United Airlines, Inc., and DHL. Mesa is leading alternative aviation with proud partners Archer Aviation electric air taxi, Heart Aerospace the manufacturer of 30 seat all electric aircrafts, Elroy Air the developer of hybrid cargo platform, and Regent electric Seagliders.