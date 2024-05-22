LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (“Mesa”) (NASDAQ:MLAB) will issue a press release with financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern time on Friday, May 31, 2024. Mesa’s Form 10-K will be filed the same day. The earnings announcement has been delayed as we finalize the calculations and technical accounting for previously-announced impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill related to our Clinical Genomics and Biopharmaceutical Development divisions.

Mesa’s Form 10-K filing deadline with the SEC is June 14, 2024.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of life sciences tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

