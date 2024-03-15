LAKEWOOD, Colo, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB, “Mesa” “we” “our” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions, today announced the release of its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Program Brochure. Rooted in Mesa’s unwavering commitment to Protecting the Vulnerable®, this brochure highlights the Company’s continued strides in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

The latest edition of Mesa’s ESG Program Brochure is marked by two updates from the past fiscal year, signifying a new chapter in the Company’s sustainability journey. In October 2023, Mesa acquired GKE, a German-based sterilization indicators business renowned for its robust organizational culture dedicated to positively impacting the environment. This strategic addition aligns seamlessly with Mesa’s mission and expands the Company’s global footprint while contributing to a sustainable future.

Notably, Mesa has further fortified its commitment to transparency and environmental responsibility by incorporating greenhouse gas emissions Scope 1 and 2 data into the brochure. This comprehensive approach underscores Mesa’s dedication to addressing climate change and ensuring accountability in its operations.

“Companies should be a net positive for the world. Our purpose of Protecting the Vulnerable® extends beyond our focus on improving patient care. Often susceptible to harm and inequalities, the vulnerable also includes our employees, the communities where we operate, and the earth that must be preserved for generations to come. To truly fulfill our purpose, our processes and activities should be managed in a sustainable manner,” emphasized Gary Owens, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Mesa.

Mesa’s commitment to environmental sustainability, people and communities, and corporate governance is deeply ingrained in its corporate culture, starting from a Board of Directors that sets the tone for responsible business practices. The Company’s ESG Taskforce, comprising cross-functional leaders, propels Mesa forward in its initiatives, ensuring a comprehensive and impactful approach.

The second annual ESG Program Brochure builds on the success of the inaugural edition, offering stakeholders a qualitative glimpse into Mesa’s journey toward sustainability. By Protecting the Vulnerable® not only through innovative life science tools but also through responsible corporate practices, Mesa Laboratories stands at the forefront of positive global change.

For more information, download the Fiscal Year 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance Program Brochure on Mesa’s website at www.mesalabs.com/esg.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a multinational leader in the design and manufacture of life sciences tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document, including the letter above from our CEO, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts, including statements regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals, made in this document are forward-looking. We use words such as “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “may,” “target,” “project,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, and those described from time to time in our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this brochure and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Mesa does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Website references throughout this document are provided for convenience only, and the content on the referenced websites is not incorporated by reference into this document.

