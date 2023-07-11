Major mesenchymal stem cells market players include Bio-Techne Corporation, Genlantis Inc., Celprogen Inc., PromoCell GmbH, Cyagen Biosciences, Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Human Longevity Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global mesenchymal stem cells market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~14% between 2023 and 2035. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 17 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 3 billion in the year 2022, owing to its growing demand for treating degenerative and rare diseases, such as osteoporosis, cancer, spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, cartilage infections, and ischemic heart diseases. Approximately 34,2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, have diabetes, according to the Diabetes Research Institute. Around 1.6 million people worldwide suffer from type 1 diabetes, which accounts for 5.2% of all diabetes cases. Also, a recent estimate indicated that the annual incidence of spinal cord injury (SCI) in the United States is approximately 55 cases per million people, or 17,750 new cases annually.

Mesenchymal stem cells are multipotent cells that have the ability to differentiate into specialized cell types, such as those found in blood vessels, cartilage, and bone. This makes them a promising tool for treating degenerative and rare diseases, as they can be used to regenerate damaged tissue. Additionally, the rising number of research and development activities focusing on the development of new therapies, such as cell therapy and tissue engineering, is expected to further drive the growth of the mesenchymal stem cells market. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among people about the potential of mesenchymal stem cells in regenerative medicine is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

A Growing Number of Stem Cell Clinical Trials and the Availability of a Wide Range of Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Based Products to Drive Market Growth

Stem cell-based treatments have the potential to be cost-effective, reduce recovery time, and provide cures for diseases that are currently considered incurable. Furthermore, the increased understanding of how stem cells work has allowed scientists to develop more effective treatments. As a result, the regulatory bodies are increasingly approving stem cell-based treatments to treat various diseases, which has resulted in more people seeking stem cell-based treatments. As of 2019, there are over 500 clinical trials underway around the world to assess the safety and adverse effects of MSC-based products, and of those, 10 have been approved by regulatory bodies. Also, approximately 80 clinical trials involving MSCs in SARS-CoV-2 infection have been conducted as of July 2020. Additionally, the availability of funding for research and development of stem cell-based treatments has led a large number of companies to also explore MSCs as potential therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory disorders, thereby increasing market growth. For instance, Takeda/TiGenix has incorporated MSCs into a phase 3 clinical trial on Crohn’s disease complex perianal fistulas. As of September 2020, the success rate of this clinical trial is the highest for a late-stage trial.

Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market: Regional Overview

The global mesenchymal stem cells market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

A Growing Number of Chronic Disease Patients in Need of Stem Cell Therapies to Drive Growth in North America

The mesenchymal stem cells market in the North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035, owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, and the presence of a large pool of well-established players in the region. The prevalence of chronic diseases among American adults was 51.8% in 2018—or 129 million adults. A total of 24.6% of adults (61 million) had at least one chronic condition, while 27.2% (68 million) had at least two. Mesenchymal stem cells have the potential to differentiate into a variety of cell types, such as bone, cartilage, and muscle. They also have the ability to migrate to areas of inflammation, which makes them ideal for treating chronic diseases as they can help reduce inflammation and promote healing. Furthermore, the U.S. has the most advanced medical infrastructure and the highest investment in medical research and development, which have enabled the region to be a leader in the development of novel treatments for diseases. Additionally, the presence of well-established healthcare regulations and guidelines in the country has enabled the successful conduct of clinical trials to assess the efficacy and safety of mesenchymal stem cells. These factors, when combined, have made North America the dominant player on the market.

Growing Osteoporosis and Parkinson’s Disease Prevalence to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The mesenchymal stem cells market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035, largely owing to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease, and other chronic diseases in the region along with the rise in the geriatric population. It was observed that in China, osteoporosis prevalence among those aged 40 or older was 5% for men and 20% for women. Additionally, Parkinson’s disease incidence and prevalence increase with age (mostly in those 65 years and older). PD is most common among elderly people after age 50, and a study found that 7 million Indian elders have the disease. Mesenchymal stem cells have been found to be beneficial in treating Parkinson’s disease as they can help to regenerate damaged neurons and can also help to reduce inflammation. In the case of osteoporosis, mesenchymal stem cells can help to regenerate bone tissue and reduce the risk of fractures. Moreover, a favorable government policy, including subsidies for clinical trials and tax incentives for biotechnology companies, makes China the largest hub for cells and gene therapy and the second largest hub for clinical trials, involving more than 1,000 ongoing clinical trials between 2017 and 2019. The subsidies for clinical trials and tax incentives provide a cost-effective way for biotechnology companies to conduct their research and trials, making China an attractive destination for such companies. This is expected to result in more clinical trials and research being conducted in the region, which is expected to increase demand for mesenchymal stem cells and drive mesenchymal stem cells market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Segmentation by Application

Drug Discovery

Injuries

Cardiovascular Myocardial Infarction

Others

The Cardiovascular Myocardial Infarction segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035, as myocardial infarction (heart attack) is one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity in people, and stem cell therapy has been found to be an effective treatment for this condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 805,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. Among these, 605,000 are first-time heart attacks, and 200,000 are heart attack survivors. Apart from this, the increasing number of clinical trials and the subsequent approval of new stem cell therapies for myocardial infarction have also created a huge opportunity for the commercialization of mesenchymal stem cells. The increasing awareness of stem cell therapy among patients and healthcare professionals and the availability of technologically advanced stem cell products have further propelled the growth of mesenchymal stem cells market segment. Additionally, the growing effectiveness of these therapies in treating various types of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, and peripheral artery disease, is expected to further drive the growth of the segment in the forecast period.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Segmentation by Sources

Bone Marrow

Umbilical Cord

Adipose Tissue

Molar Cells

Others

The bone marrow segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035, owing to its ability to differentiate into multiple cell types and its potential therapeutic applications in regenerative medicine. Additionally, the rise in the number of bone marrow transplantation procedures is driving the growth of the segment. According to Health Resource and Service Administration statistics, in 2020, 4,864 unrelated bone marrow and cord blood transplants were reported to CIBMTR in the United States. Moreover, bone marrow cells are one of the most versatile and effective types of stem cells that can be used to treat a variety of injuries, from cartilage and bone injuries to muscle injuries. Additionally, the use of bone marrow cells is becoming increasingly popular owing to its minimal invasiveness, quick recovery time, and low risk of side effects, which is expected to drive segment growth in the coming years. Furthermore, researchers have identified a number of potential therapeutic applications for bone marrow cells, such as tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and drug discovery, which is further expected to propel segment growth.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Segmentation by Type

Human MSCs

Mouse MSCs

Rat MSCs

Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global mesenchymal stem cells market that are profiled by Research Nester are Bio-Techne Corporation, Genlantis Inc., Celprogen Inc., PromoCell GmbH, Cyagen Biosciences, Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Human Longevity Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market

A multinational multicenter study on muscle regeneration has been initiated by Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., a leading biotechnology company. This study is aimed at studying the effects of Pluristem’s muscle regeneration therapy in various muscle-related conditions and diseases.

PromoCell GmbH to conduct research into immunotherapy using all primary cells, blood, and stem cells, including MHC class I genes HLA-A, -B, and -C. This research is part of a larger project to develop more effective treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer.

