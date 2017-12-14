PRESS RELEASE

Mesoblast grants TiGenix an exclusive global patent license to use adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells in the local treatment of fistulae

New York, USA, Melbourne, Australia and Leuven, Belgium, December 15, 2017, 00:20h CET – Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) and TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: TIG) today announce that Mesoblast has granted TiGenix exclusive access to certain of its patents to support global commercialization of the adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell product Cx601 for the local treatment of fistulae. The agreement includes the right for TiGenix to grant sub-licenses to affiliates and third parties, including TiGenix’s current development and commercialization partner ex-United States.

As consideration, Mesoblast will receive up to €20 million (approximately USD$24 million) in payments, with €5 million upfront, €5 million within 12 months, and up to €10 million in product regulatory milestones. Additionally, Mesoblast will receive single digit royalties on net sales of Cx601.

TiGenix CEO Eduardo Bravo said: “We are delighted to have concluded this exclusive license agreement with Mesoblast, which will broaden our IP protection for Cx601 as we move closer to commercialization in Europe. We continue advancing our global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to support a future Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US FDA and are also pursuing the development of new indications for Cx601 to expand its potential market. With this newly-added IP protection, TiGenix now has a stronger intellectual property position that supports the use of Cx601 for treatment of all fistulae.”

Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: “We are pleased to help contribute to making Cx601, a much-needed treatment option, available to patients with fistulae worldwide. This agreement highlights the strength of Mesoblast’s extensive intellectual property portfolio covering mesenchymal lineage cells. When consistent with our strategic objectives, Mesoblast may consider providing third parties with commercial access to our valuable patent portfolio.”

Mesoblast continues to develop its proprietary bone marrow-derived allogeneic expanded MSC product candidate for intravenous delivery to induce remission in patients with biologic-refractory Crohn’s disease.

About TiGenix

TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and NASDAQ: TIG) is an advanced biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for serious medical conditions by exploiting the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, stem cells.

TiGenix lead product, Cx601, has successfully completed a European Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas – a severe, debilitating complication of Crohn’s disease. Cx601 has been filed for regulatory approval in Europe and a global Phase III trial intended to support a future U.S. Biologic License Application (BLA) started in 2017. TiGenix has entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a global pharmaceutical company active in gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired the exclusive right to develop and commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas outside the U.S. TiGenix’ second adipose-derived product, Cx611, is undergoing a Phase I/II trial in severe sepsis – a major cause of mortality in the developed world. Finally, AlloCSC-01, targeting acute ischemic heart disease, has demonstrated positive results in a Phase I/II trial in acute myocardial infarction (AMI). TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium) and has operations in Madrid (Spain) and Cambridge, MA (USA). For more information, please visit http://www.tigenix.com .

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO) is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s intellectual property estate comprises approximately 800 patents and patent applications across 69 patent families, providing protection across major markets including the United States, Europe, Japan and China.

Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs. Three of its Tier 1 products are in Phase 3 trials: MSC-100-IV has been evaluated in an expanded access program in 241 children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease, and is completing enrollment in a Phase 3 trial in up to 60 pediatric patients; MPC-150-IM is being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial of up to 600 patients with moderate to severe chronic heart failure, and in a Phase 2b trial that has just completed enrollment of 159 patients with end-stage heart failure and a left ventricular assist device; and MPC-06-ID is being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial of 360 patients as a non-opioid alternative for chronic low back pain due to disc degeneration following on from a 100-patient Phase 2 trial. Mesoblast has also completed Phase 2 trials of its Tier 1 product candidate MPC-300-IV in patients with biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, and in patients with diabetic nephropathy.

Additionally, Mesoblast has a deep pipeline of Tier 2 product candidates which have demonstrated efficacy signals in Phase 2 trials, including in Crohn’s disease, lumbar spinal fusion, and prevention of post-traumatic knee osteoarthritis in the setting of an anterior collateral ligament tear. For more

information, please visit www.mesoblast.com

