Messner Reeves LLP Expands Footprint with New England Office

Expansion Marks Law Firm’s 12th Office in U.S.

Anthony Bistany (Partner, New England office)

Bryant “Corky” Messner (Partner, Denver & New England office)

NEW ENGLAND, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service law firm with offices across the nation, has announced its further expansion across the East Coast. The firm has opened offices in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire with the intent to open more throughout the New England area. The offices will be led by attorney Anthony Bistany.

The New England office will be the 12th Messner Reeves location in the United States, and second East Coast presence which also includes an office in New York City. Alongside Bistany will be Bryant “Corky” Messner, the founder and former CEO of Messner Reeves, and most recently Republican candidate for US Senate in 2020. The announcement comes after the firm’s recent Orange County acquisition, helping to round out a true point-to-point national presence for the high-profile firm.

The multi-disciplinary team is recognized for their expansive knowledge and depth of expertise in dozens of industries and practice areas from high-profile cases in retail, restaurant and hospitality to intellectual property and professional liability defense.

“As the footprint of the firm continues to grow, so has our pool of talent,” said Caleb Meyer, CEO and managing partner of Messner Reeves. “With Anthony joining the firm, we’re well positioned for focused growth, exceptional client representation and the opportunity to serve our growing law practice in the East Coast market.”

As one of Messner Reeves’ East Coast lead attorneys Bistany specializes in business law as well as civil and business litigation. He has represented a wide range of clients across small- and medium-sized businesses to local restaurants in the Boston area. His expertise lies in negotiations, dispute resolution and litigation. Prior to joining Messner Reeves, Bistany managed his own practice and was a small business owner in the hospitality and food and beverage space. In addition to his impressive track record of client wins, he was selected as one of Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars of 2021.

With growth being a focal point since the inception of the firm, founding partner Messner will continue this initiative in this new office location, with expansion of the team and the areas of practice as the foundation. Messner’s main practice areas are corporate and real estate with a focus in crisis management, corporate governance and leadership mentoring. Prior to launching his legal career, Messner was a West Point graduate and US Army Ranger.

In addition to the firm’s expansion news, Messner has launched a radio talk show on WGIR-AM. The show, titled Authentic with Corky Messner, will touch on local business profiles and general politics.

“Our East Coast expansion and the start of this radio show is only the beginning of Messner Reeves’ east coast presence,” said Bryant “Corky” Messner, founder and partner of Messner Reeves. “Messner Reeves will quickly become the go-to law firm throughout New England for full-service counseling and offerings, top attorneys and client success.”

Messner Reeves has offices in Orange County, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Las Vegas, Reno, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boston and New York City, in addition to three Colorado locations: Denver, Greenwood Village, and Colorado Springs.

About Messner Reeves LLP

With offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New York, Massachusetts and Utah, Messner Reeves provides the full range of legal services to a diverse group of clients—from individual entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies—delivering exceptional legal counsel with quick response and professional integrity. The attorneys at Messner Reeves represent the highest standards in the legal profession. For more information, visit messner.com.

###

Attachments

Anthony Bistany

CMessner

CONTACT: Jennifer Bulotti Messner Reeves 916.955.1313 [email protected]