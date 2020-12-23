Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mestergruppen AS Selects Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning to Strengthen Profitability and Maximize Profit Margins

Mestergruppen AS Selects Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning to Strengthen Profitability and Maximize Profit Margins

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Leading Norwegian distributor of building materials selects Blue Ridge solutions to strengthen profitability, maximize margins and increase transparency

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Ridge, a leader in supply chain planning and pricing solutions, announced today that Mestergruppen AS has selected Blue Ridge solutions to maintain and strengthen profitability, maximize profit margins, and minimize cost and capital while increasing transparency.

Founded in 1970 as Mesterhus, Mestergruppen AS has developed to cover the local need by establishing building material sales, both owned by the chain and through independent dealers. Mestergruppen AS has grown in the last 40 years to the leading Retailer and Distributor for Building Materials in the Nordics. In 2020 Mestergruppen joins the Blue Ridge customer base together with companies like Astrup, Grilstad, Isola and Hesselberg.

“Blue Ridge provides us with one integrated solution to address many of our supply chain management, inventory optimization and profitability needs. During our software selection project Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning was the preferred and functionality rich solution supporting our plans and objectives,” said Arne Dyngeland, COO, Mestergruppen AS.

Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning solutions create highly efficient inventory allocation and intelligent replenishment across all locations and channels, both downstream to customers and upstream with suppliers.

“Blue Ridge planning solutions address the unique needs—erratic demand from regional uniqueness, seasonality, market fluctuations, etc.—that put pressure on retailers like Mestergruppen,” said Maarten Baltussen, general manager, Europe, Blue Ridge. “Our mission is to provide our customers with a foreseeable future to plan against.”

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning solutions plan and manage $2.9B in Revenue sold in Europe across industries including Retail, Food, Wine & Spirits and Durable Goods. In 2020, customers have accepted 99 percent of the planning recommendations provided by Blue Ridge SCP solutions, enabling them to maintain an overall 95 percent in-stock rate. This accuracy empowers Blue Ridge customers to consistently deliver a 98 percent service commitment to their customers, in tandem with significant inventory cost reduction. In total 59 million order lines were managed in Blue Ridge SCP.

About Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory, right-priced across the entire mix, to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed and more assurance, so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing
[email protected]
404.593.8320

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.