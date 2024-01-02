Damage to buildings and floods likely as first named storm of 2024 sweeps across southern BritainCommuters are facing misery on roads and rail networks and householders and businesspeople have been told to prepare for flooding as the first named storm of 2024 – Henk – swept across parts of southern Britain, bringing winds of up to 80mph (128km/h).The Met Office put an amber severe weather warning in place from 10am to 8pm on Tuesday, with power cuts and breaks in mobile phone service possible. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.