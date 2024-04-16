META Dynamic, Inc. META Dynamic Inc. (META) was founded in 2002 with a mission to become the foremost authority in surgical navigation, delivering superior, consistent, and reliable image-guided surgical support. META is the only company offering surgical support and navigation solutions with its Outsourced Surgical Services™ (OSS) program and CBYON Eclipse navigation system. The META team has extensive experience in cranial, spine, and ENT image-guided surgery procedures on all leading surgical navigation platforms and offers clinical support 24/7/365. With a dedicated and experienced staff of 60+ clinical specialists, META can easily support nighttime, weekend, and unscheduled or emergency cases.

San Diego, CA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — META Dynamic Inc. and Omniscient Neurotechnology have entered into a distribution partnership, bringing Omniscient’s Quicktome™ neurological visualization and planning capabilities to META’s Outsourced Surgical Solutions™ (OSS) program through integration with surgical navigation systems such as the CBYON Eclipse surgical navigation system from META’s partner company, MSSI.

Designed by neurosurgeons and data scientists, the Quicktome™ Software Suite is a cloud-based connectomic analysis platform that allows neurosurgeons to visualize and understand a patient’s brain networks prior to performing life-changing neurosurgery. These brain networks are responsible for everything from language to movement to thought, and when impacted, can cause costly complications for the patient and hospital alike. Quicktome is the only commercially available platform that can automatically map a patient’s unique connectome, informing surgical decision making. Using AI, Quicktome™ analyzes millions of data points derived from a patient’s MRI results.

Brian Moore, META’s Director of Business Development, underscores the significance of this development: “The ability for META’s OSS program to include Quicktome™ connectomic analysis brings the latest advancements and cutting-edge technologies to our customers. We are thrilled to be a channel partner with Omniscient in expanding their customer base.”

META, recognized for its OSS program, optimizes image-guided surgery with expert clinical case support and CBYON Eclipse navigation system rental options. These offerings enhance operating room efficiency and productivity and are now bolstered with Quicktome™ software.

ABOUT OMNISCIENT

ABOUT META DYNAMIC INC.

