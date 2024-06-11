Global Business Leaders Mag has named META Dynamic Inc. as one of the top 30 fastest growing companies in the US. ABOUT GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADERS MAG Global Business Leaders Mag, founded in 1978 and described as “the exclusive boardroom of the best and the brightest,” focuses on exalting the contribution of leaders who have been the emissary for their respective industries, with a mission to educate and inspire business entrepreneurs globally.

META Dynamic Leadership Team Left to Right: Evan Pfleider, Shaun Moore, Brian Moore

Orange, CA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Business Leaders Mag has named META Dynamic Inc. as one of the top 30 fastest growing companies in the US. The company, originally founded in 2002, has enjoyed exponential growth in recent years after perfecting its Outsourced Surgical Services™ (OSS) program through integration with surgical navigation systems such as the CBYON Eclipse surgical navigation system. With over 50,000 successfully supported surgical navigation procedures, the company has expanded its national footprint with coast-to-coast service coverage in support of aggressive customer adoption.

META’s success is attributed to its overarching mission to deliver the highest level of professionalism and exceed client expectations in the field of surgical navigation. The company is consistently lauded for its outstanding service, with a focus on flexible support for all hospital-owned navigation systems, regardless of the manufacturer, and its staff, comprised of more than 60 clinical specialists with a deep well of cranial and spine image-navigation experience and 24/7/365 availability to support IGS procedures.

“When it comes to surgical navigation, we like to think of ourselves as the Genius Bar for both technology and essential support services,” commented Evan Pfleider, President of META. “We are driven by a commitment to excellence, and it shows in everything we do. We are honored to receive this recognition.”

ABOUT GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADERS MAG

Global Business Leaders Mag, founded in 1978 and described as “the exclusive boardroom of the best and the brightest,” focuses on exalting the contribution of leaders who have been the emissary for their respective industries, with a mission to educate and inspire business entrepreneurs globally.

ABOUT META DYNAMIC INC.

META Dynamic Inc. (META) was founded in 2002 with a mission to become the foremost authority in surgical navigation, delivering superior, consistent, and reliable image-guided surgical support. META is the only company offering surgical support and navigation solutions with its Outsourced Surgical Services™ (OSS) program and CBYON Eclipse navigation system. The META team has extensive experience in cranial, spine, and ENT image-guided surgery procedures on all leading surgical navigation platforms and offers clinical support 24/7/365. With a dedicated and experienced staff of 60+ clinical specialists, META can easily support nighttime, weekend, and unscheduled or emergency cases.

META Dynamic Leadership Team

