Meta Ruffy: To Be Listed On PancakeSwap On 6th February at 20:00 UTC

New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Meta Ruffy team is excited to announce the listing of its token on PancakeSwap, the listing will take place on 6th February at 20:00 UTC. The announcement comes after the Presale finished successfully in record time, Meta Ruffy token reached the hard-cap of 850 BNB within 45 seconds of the opening.

Meta Ruffy is a technology-based open world in the Metaverse which merges Blockchain, Web 3.0, Virtual Reality and Artificial Reality. The team’s primary goal is to dominate the entertainment area in the Metaverse by building entertainment stadiums, clubbing areas, and spa resorts as relaxation zones, and a host of other entertainment-based facilities.

Entertainment Components

According to the team, it has “built various entertainment components into the Ruffy World Environment namely entertainment clubs, resorts, social-gaming, NFT marketplace with many Future developments that will enable an open world of co-creation for any User within our Ruffy World.”

Users can become “one of the early bird innovators who build entertainment Stadiums, Resorts, Pubs, Social-gaming, Sports, and an NFT-Marketplace on their part of the Metaverse.”

Tokenomics

• Total buy Tax: 10% (5% Rewards in USDT BEP20, 2% Burn, 3% Development)

• Total sell Tax: 14% (6% Rewards in USDT BEP20, 2% Burn, 3% Development, 3% Marketing)

NFTs

The team has created a state-of-the-art NFT Marketplace where users can create their NFTs and auction or sell them off to the highest bidder. Currently, there are 10,000 Unique Mystery NFT’s Box created for the users, out of which nearly 15% are already sold.

Meta Ruffy’s Metaverse. The Meta Ruffy team plans to integrate and be a leader in entertainment in the Metaverse.

Staking

Meta Ruffy has innovated its own revolutionary staking system that includes a staking pool with variable and escalating APY returns, depending on the pool rarity.

Users can stake their $MR Tokens and receive generate rewards/dividends simultaneously, APY and USDT BEP20.

Token Utility

The $MR Token is the first of its kind to encompass a multi factor utility outside and within the Meta Ruffy ecosystem and world. On the outside it acts a project token that rewards the users with APY and USDT BEP20, and increases in value as Meta Ruffy’s metaverse expands.

On the inside, the $MR token becomes a world currency whereby users can utilize the token for an array of use cases as they would on the outside, such as NFT creation and minting, entertainment purchases, shop rentals, building and expansion, just to name a few. Once inside the Meta “Ruffy World”, user will find their own unique and innovative way to utilize the $MR token for the creation and expansion of their corner of the metaverse.

The Metaverse World

The Meta Ruffy world “by design” is available on a multi-platform basis, being Windows and Mac browsers, along with an Android version already in play. The Playstation, Xbox, and Oculus versions are in finally testing and review, and due to be released in the near future.

While the innovative dAPP (V1) dashboard is up and running, along with their mystery box NFTs, which gives users an opportunity to purchase a unique mystery NFT at 0.1 BNB. Further Info At: https://www.metaruffy-dapp.io/

Social Media:

Telegram: https://t.me/meta_ruffy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/meta_ruffy

Discord: https://discord.gg/JDcXJNfMum

Instagram: https://instagram.com/meta_ruffy_world

Reddit: https://reddit.com/user/meta_ruffy

CONTACT: Media Contact: Company Name: Meta Ruffy Contact Name: Metaisking Email: info -at- metaruffy.io Website: https://www.metaruffy.io