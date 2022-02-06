Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Meta Ruffy: To Be Listed On PancakeSwap On 6th February at 20:00 UTC

Meta Ruffy: To Be Listed On PancakeSwap On 6th February at 20:00 UTC

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Meta Ruffy team is excited to announce the listing of its token on PancakeSwap, the listing will take place on 6th February at 20:00 UTC. The announcement comes after the Presale finished successfully in record time, Meta Ruffy token reached the hard-cap of 850 BNB within 45 seconds of the opening. 

Meta Ruffy is a technology-based open world in the Metaverse which merges Blockchain, Web 3.0, Virtual Reality and Artificial Reality. The team’s primary goal is to dominate the entertainment area in the Metaverse by building entertainment stadiums, clubbing areas, and spa resorts as relaxation zones, and a host of other entertainment-based facilities.

Entertainment Components

According to the team, it has “built various entertainment components into the Ruffy World Environment namely entertainment clubs, resorts, social-gaming, NFT marketplace with many Future developments that will enable an open world of co-creation for any User within our Ruffy World.”

Users can become “one of the early bird innovators who build entertainment Stadiums, Resorts, Pubs, Social-gaming, Sports, and an NFT-Marketplace on their part of the Metaverse.”

Tokenomics

• Total buy Tax: 10% (5% Rewards in USDT BEP20, 2% Burn, 3% Development)
• Total sell Tax: 14% (6% Rewards in USDT BEP20, 2% Burn, 3% Development, 3% Marketing)

NFTs

The team has created a state-of-the-art NFT Marketplace where users can create their NFTs and auction or sell them off to the highest bidder. Currently, there are 10,000 Unique Mystery NFT’s Box created for the users, out of which nearly 15% are already sold.

Meta Ruffy’s Metaverse. The Meta Ruffy team plans to integrate and be a leader in entertainment in the Metaverse.

Staking

Meta Ruffy has innovated its own revolutionary staking system that includes a staking pool with variable and escalating APY returns, depending on the pool rarity.

Users can stake their $MR Tokens and receive generate rewards/dividends simultaneously, APY and USDT BEP20.

Token Utility

The $MR Token is the first of its kind to encompass a multi factor utility outside and within the Meta Ruffy ecosystem and world. On the outside it acts a project token that rewards the users with APY and USDT BEP20, and increases in value as Meta Ruffy’s metaverse expands.

On the inside, the $MR token becomes a world currency whereby users can utilize the token for an array of use cases as they would on the outside, such as NFT creation and minting, entertainment purchases, shop rentals, building and expansion, just to name a few. Once inside the Meta “Ruffy World”, user will find their own unique and innovative way to utilize the $MR token for the creation and expansion of their corner of the metaverse.

The Metaverse World

The Meta Ruffy world “by design” is available on a multi-platform basis, being Windows and Mac browsers, along with an Android version already in play. The Playstation, Xbox, and Oculus versions are in finally testing and review, and due to be released in the near future.

While the innovative dAPP (V1) dashboard is up and running, along with their mystery box NFTs, which gives users an opportunity to purchase a unique mystery NFT at 0.1 BNB. Further Info At: https://www.metaruffy-dapp.io/

Social Media:

Telegram: https://t.me/meta_ruffy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/meta_ruffy

Discord: https://discord.gg/JDcXJNfMum

Instagram: https://instagram.com/meta_ruffy_world

Reddit: https://reddit.com/user/meta_ruffy

CONTACT: Media Contact: 
Company Name: Meta Ruffy
Contact Name: Metaisking
Email: info -at- metaruffy.io
Website: https://www.metaruffy.io

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.