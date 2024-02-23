The CEOs of Meta, TikTok, X and other social media companies are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about child exploitation on their platforms, as lawmakers, families and advocates are growing increasingly concerned about the effects of social media on young people’s lives.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Meta, TikTok and other social media CEOs testify before Senate committee on child exploitation - February 22, 2024
- Teachers strike in Boston suburb enters its eighth day, with emotions fraying - February 21, 2024
- Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts aren’t imminent, leaves them unchanged - February 18, 2024