Metacrine Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,540,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Metacrine from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Metacrine, are expected to be approximately $85.0 million. In addition, Metacrine has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 981,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Metacrine.

Metacrine has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and is expected to begin trading on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 under the ticker symbol “MTCR.” The offering is expected to close on Friday, September 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. 

Jefferies, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager for the offering.  

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 15, 2020. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at [email protected]; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Metacrine
Metacrine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a differentiated pipeline of therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The company’s most advanced programs, MET409 and MET642, target the farnesoid X receptor (FXR), which is central to modulating liver and GI diseases. Both MET409 and MET642 are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

