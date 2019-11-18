Metacrine to Present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on building an innovative pipeline of best-in-class drugs to treat liver and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that Ken Song, M.D., President and CEO, will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 7:40 a.m. ET (12:40pm GMT).

About Metacrine

Metacrine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building an innovative pipeline of best-in-class drugs to treat liver and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The most advanced program is focused on the farnesoid X receptor (FXR) an important drug target in multiple liver and GI diseases. Beyond the FXR program, a pipeline of novel drug candidates against other drug targets is being explored by taking advantage of internal drug discovery and development capabilities. Privately held Metacrine is headquartered in San Diego, California. For additional information, please visit www.metacrine.com.

