Metacrine to Present New Preclinical Data on MET642 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Digestive Disease Week 2021 Virtual Meeting

Preclinical data demonstrate synergistic effects between FXR agonist and JAK inhibitor, suggesting the potential for a change in the treatment paradigm for IBD

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will present new preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic effect of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, when combined with tofacitinib, a JAK inhibitor, in improving inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021. The virtual meeting is being held from May 21-23, 2021.

“Building on our previous monotherapy findings with FXR agonists, we now demonstrate that combining low doses of MET642 and tofacitinib led to robust improvement in a murine colitis model,” said Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer, Metacrine. “Our FXR product candidates offer a targeted, anti-inflammatory, oral therapy that is not immunosuppressive and can be used in combination regimens, potentially affording unique treatment options for patients with IBD.”

The Company’s poster is:

Title – Combination of FXR Agonist MET642 with Tofacitinib Exhibits Synergistic Effects in Improving Colitis in Adoptive T-Cell Transfer IBD Model

ePoster Number – Fr141

Presentation Date and Time: May 21, 2021 (12:15pm ET to 1:00pm ET)

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The Company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for NASH. MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH. To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about plans for initiating future clinical trials and studies; statements regarding the therapeutic potential of MET642; the differentiated nature of Metacrine’s FXR program and product candidates; the potential for its FXR product candidates to be used in combination therapies; and the potential for its FXR product candidates to be therapies for IBD. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “projected,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “potential,” “prepare,” “perceived,” “believes” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Metacrine’s expectations and assumptions that may never materialize or prove to be incorrect. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the risk that existing preclinical and clinical data may not be predictive of the results of ongoing or later clinical trials; risks and uncertainties regarding regulatory approvals for MET409 or MET642; potential delays in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; potential adverse side effects or other safety risks associated with Metacrine’s product candidates; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; and Metacrine’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Metacrine’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 18, 2021, and in Metacrine’s other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, Metacrine assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Investor & Media Contact