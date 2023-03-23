CENTRO BIANCO, SINGPORE, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metagame Industries(“Metagame” or the “Company”), a tech-driven gaming studio leveraging blockchain, AI, and cloud gaming to build next-generation meta-games, is proud to announce that it has received Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub benefits through the ID@Azure Program. This partnership will enable Metagame Industries to leverage Microsoft resources and support to accelerate the development of its Web3 title,Abyss World.

Abyss World is a dark fantasy action role-playing open world game. Players will explore the traces of the “old tide” in the vast Nordinian world and uncover the secrets behind it.

As a member of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, Metagame Industries has access to a range of benefits, including up to $150,000 of free Azure credits, OpenAI Services, technical support and business development resources.

Metagame Industries has chosen to partner with Microsoft to discover the potential use of AI and cloud gaming in game development. OpenAI services can be used to enhance the gameplay experience by adding new features and capabilities to the game, such as in NPC dialogues and decision-making of combat tactics in Abyss World Bot v Bot (AI driven autobattler) mode. By using these services, Metagame Industries can improve the game’s overall performance and create a more immersive experience for the players.

Cloud gaming, on the other hand, can help Metagame Industries reach a broader audience by making their games accessible on multiple platforms and devices. This technology can also improve the game’s performance by reducing latency and improving the overall gameplay experience.

“We’re thrilled to join Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub through the ID@Azure Program,” said Joe Zu, CEO of Metagame Industries. “We’re excited to work with Microsoft’s tools and technology to create innovative and immersive gaming experiences and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the web3 gaming industry”.

About Abyss World

About ID@Azure and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

